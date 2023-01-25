Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado
PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado. On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas. Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings. "Both of them...
KHOU
Yelp released its top 100 restaurants for 2023 and these Texas spots made the list
DALLAS — Who doesn't love some yummy grub? We've got some places for you to try!. Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list and a handful of places mentioned are from right here in the Lone Star State. The only Texas metros featured on the...
cw39.com
Pasadena / Deer Park tornado rated EF3 with 140 mph winds
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After surveying the damage from Tuesday’s Houston-area tornado, the preliminary report from the National Weather Service says, at its peak, the Pasadena / Deer Park tornado reached EF3 status with maximum winds of 140 mph. The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale ranges from EF0 to EF5....
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
KHOU
Pride Houston will only have parade, no festival in 2023
HOUSTON — Pride Houston 365 announced on Friday that while its parade will return in 2023, the festival will not. Editor's note: The above video is from the 2022 Houston Pride parade. The organization cited several reasons to stick with the parade but not the festival, including cost, attendance...
NWS: At least EF2 damage found after tornado tears through Houston area
HOUSTON — The storms are gone but there's a path of destruction that will take weeks to clean up after homes and businesses were shredded when a tornado swept across the Houston area Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Houston confirmed Wednesday morning that there was at least EF2...
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
NOAA shares satellite images of severe weather in Houston
HOUSTON — The National Weather Service confirmed at least EF2 damage after a tornado swept through southeast Houston on Tuesday. As the severe thunderstorms moved across the Gulf Coast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite closely monitored the activity along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
Silver Alert update: 90-year-old returns home after vanishing overnight in Richmond
Authorities said Elray Matzke returned home safely by himself early Saturday after going missing overnight.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Pasadena man helps to rescue UPS driver as truck overturns during dangerous storm
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena man recalls the moment he helped to rescue a UPS worker whose delivery truck fell on its side as the storm passed through Tuesday. Manuel Silva says he was doing deliveries for Door Dash when he passed the truck near Freemont and the Beltway. He's currently unemployed and was looking for ways to make extra income.
Houston restaurant owner speaks out against controversial Texas bill
HOUSTON — On Sunday a rally is scheduled in Austin against controversial Senate Bill 147. Among other things, the bill would ban legal residents from certain countries from buying real estate. Critics said that would unfairly impact tens of thousands of legal residents in the Lone Star State. Stop...
Have you seen him? HCSO searching for missing 70-year-old man last seen in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 70-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston. Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen on Woodnettle Lane in the Willowood neighborhood near the Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook. Officials said Toles was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants...
A big repair will cause a traffic nightmare on I-45 this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston drivers, be prepared for a major road closure that's sure to cause headaches all weekend. Crews will shut down all southbound lanes of I-45 between Crosstimbers St. to Cavalcade St. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and it won't reopen until 5 a.m Monday.
KHOU
Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities
Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses today except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate. Meanwhile, Deer Park ISD is offering free meals to children in the area.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
cw39.com
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0