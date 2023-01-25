ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

Officials Lament Spiking Cost of Community Sports Complex Project

Officials in Vancouver, Wash., are considering their next moves as they noted at a recent county council meeting that a project to improve the community's sports complex has had its costs nearly double. The Clark County County Council on Wednesday said the planned improvements to the Harmony Sports Complex has...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Below Freezing Weather Heading To Clatsop County

The National Weather service is reporting a cold weather front coming to Clatsop County on early Sunday morning, January 29 that will last through Thursday, February 2. Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing on Sunday and Monday nights in parts of Clatsop County with wind chills in the upper teens on Sunday morning and lower 20’s on Monday morning. Significant precipitation is not forecasted. “With this very cold weather,...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

PSU continues feeding students in need of help with free food pantry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What first started as a single shelf has evolved into a 400-square-foot food pantry on the Portland State University Campus. “By 2016, we had a relationship with the Oregon Food Bank and moved into a larger space and immediately exploded in growth,” said Trenna Wilson, the PSU Food Pantry general manager. “Eventually we became a student-operated service. We are run 100% by students, for students. We are constantly adding refrigerator capacity and more and more shelving. I think we deplete and refill those shelves about once a day lately. Our use has really exploded.”
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
OREGON CITY, OR
camaspostrecord.com

‘Forever chemicals’ found in Camas water system

The city of Camas has detected levels of harmful “forever chemicals” in the city’s drinking water system. In a notice sent to Camas drinking water customers earlier this month, the city said elevated levels of chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) had been found in a city well (Well 13) located south of East First Avenue near Louis Bloch Park in downtown Camas.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party

KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest. The City of Vancouver wants the community's engagement as it develops a plan to protect its trees. Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland mayor announces plan to revitalize Central Eastside

KPTV News at Noon 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. Next Level Pinball is gaining notice from gamers all over the world for its large collection of pinball machines. Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. New data from the Oregon Department...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy