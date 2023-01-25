ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Barbara Orser
2d ago

kids acting out is a cry of attention , so hopefully a judge will give them the attention that they're crying out for a good punishment.

10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Summons issued for Laundries’ former lawyer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A summons has been issued for Steven Bertolino, the lawyer who represented Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, and their son, Brian, during the search for Gabby Petito. Court documents show that Bertolino has been named as a co-defendant in a civil suit by Petito’s parents. Once the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...

