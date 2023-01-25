ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Tornadoes aren’t uncommon in the Houston area but strong ones are

HOUSTON - When most people think of weather disasters in the Houston area, images of catastrophic hurricanes, such as Harvey and Ike, come to mind. However, tornadoes also have a prominent place in Houston’s severe weather history. Tuesday’s twister that ripped across the southeastern suburbs of Space City reminded...
HOUSTON, TX
CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold and frosty Friday morning, then partly cloudy and cool

Get ready for more rain. In fact, a rainy pattern will begin this weekend and last through much of next week. Expect a decent, cool day today with increasing clouds, showers on Saturday, then possible downpours Sunday. Heading into next week, a wavering cold front will move back and forth across the region brings a few additional rounds of rain. Temperatures will be cool, but not frigid.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado

DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
DEER PARK, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston traffic: Weekend road closures from 1/28 - 1/30

HOUSTON - Houston traffic can be difficult to navigate so be aware of major road closures going into this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway between Crosstimbers Street and Cavalcade Street will be closed for pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

SILVER ALERT discontinued for man, 90, last seen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued. The alert states that Elray Matzke was located, but no other information was provided. PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing man, 90, last seen in Richmond. According to the Texas DPS, Elray Matzke was last...
RICHMOND, TX
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
