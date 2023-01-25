Get ready for more rain. In fact, a rainy pattern will begin this weekend and last through much of next week. Expect a decent, cool day today with increasing clouds, showers on Saturday, then possible downpours Sunday. Heading into next week, a wavering cold front will move back and forth across the region brings a few additional rounds of rain. Temperatures will be cool, but not frigid.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO