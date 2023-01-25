Read full article on original website
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
Tornadoes aren’t uncommon in the Houston area but strong ones are
HOUSTON - When most people think of weather disasters in the Houston area, images of catastrophic hurricanes, such as Harvey and Ike, come to mind. However, tornadoes also have a prominent place in Houston’s severe weather history. Tuesday’s twister that ripped across the southeastern suburbs of Space City reminded...
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
Deer Park tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service now confirms the tornado that hit Deer Park near Houston Tuesday will be rated as an EF-3 with a width of a half-mile and a path 18 miles long, It had a maximum wind speed of 140 miles-an-hour.
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
Houston weather: Cold and frosty Friday morning, then partly cloudy and cool
Get ready for more rain. In fact, a rainy pattern will begin this weekend and last through much of next week. Expect a decent, cool day today with increasing clouds, showers on Saturday, then possible downpours Sunday. Heading into next week, a wavering cold front will move back and forth across the region brings a few additional rounds of rain. Temperatures will be cool, but not frigid.
Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
Houston traffic: Weekend road closures from 1/28 - 1/30
HOUSTON - Houston traffic can be difficult to navigate so be aware of major road closures going into this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-45 North Freeway between Crosstimbers Street and Cavalcade Street will be closed for pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.
Houston tornado: Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms that caused damage to homes and businesses on Tuesday. SUGGESTED: Preliminary report for Tuesday's tornado details damage over 18 miles. The disaster declaration includes Harris and Orange...
SILVER ALERT discontinued for man, 90, last seen in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued. The alert states that Elray Matzke was located, but no other information was provided. PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing man, 90, last seen in Richmond. According to the Texas DPS, Elray Matzke was last...
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
Deer Park daycare had nearly 80 kids inside during tornado, sustained major roof damage
DEER PARK, Texas - A daycare in Deer Park is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. The daycare's owner says roughly 80 kids attend the Joyful Kids Learning Center on West Pasadena Blvd. Fortunately, no children were injured. Since Tuesday,...
Deer Park daycare partially destroyed by tornadoes
The Joyful Kids Learning Center in Pasadena with nearly 80 kids is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
New video shows massive EF-3 tornado that damaged parts of Houston, clean up continues
The wedge tornado took out large electric group chat. Deer Park ISD offered free meals to students in need.
62 seniors displaced after Deer Park nursing home destroyed by tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - More than 60 seniors at the San Jacinto Manor nursing home in Deer Park have been displaced by Tuesday's tornado and nearly 100 employees are now without a job. Officials are unsure if the facility will be able to be rebuilt. "I’m overwhelmed and still trying...
Houston tornado: Deer Park schools to remain closed on Friday, most Pasadena schools will reopen
HOUSTON - The Deer Park Independent School District has announced they will be closed on Friday, January 27, after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement on social media, the district said:. "Power remains down at several of our schools and facilities. We will...
