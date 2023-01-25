Read full article on original website
Wasco County DA seeking dismissal of over 100 convictions
From Alice Lundell, Director of Communications with the Oregon Justice Resource Center— PORTLAND, Ore. – The District Attorney of Wasco County Matthew Ellis has begun asking the court to overturn more than 100 felony, misdemeanor, and violation convictions and contempt findings following an independent review of cases involving discredited former police officer Jeffrey Kienlen. Ellis asked The FA:IR Law Project (FLP), a program of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, to conduct an independent review of cases that may have been tainted by Kienlen’s involvement. Kienlen worked on hundreds of cases in The Dalles before a disciplinary action for his dishonesty was publicly revealed two years ago.
Oncology to close at Celilo Center in TD
Chemo patients must find new providers, add 170-mile roundtrip to treatments. Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy at Mid-Columbia Medical Center will soon be facing an arduous drive to continue their care as The Celilo Center in The Dalles will cease Oncology after February 28, 2023 - 32 days from now.
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
