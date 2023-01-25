From Alice Lundell, Director of Communications with the Oregon Justice Resource Center— PORTLAND, Ore. – The District Attorney of Wasco County Matthew Ellis has begun asking the court to overturn more than 100 felony, misdemeanor, and violation convictions and contempt findings following an independent review of cases involving discredited former police officer Jeffrey Kienlen. Ellis asked The FA:IR Law Project (FLP), a program of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, to conduct an independent review of cases that may have been tainted by Kienlen’s involvement. Kienlen worked on hundreds of cases in The Dalles before a disciplinary action for his dishonesty was publicly revealed two years ago.

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO