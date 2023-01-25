ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Department of Public Works crews are out on the streets, clearing the roadway before the evening commute. We’re only dealing with a few inches of snow, so snow plow drivers should be able to clear the streets with relative ease. Since the snow started to accumulate on our streets, city snow plow drivers have been coming in and out of the operations center, where the city keeps thousands of tons of salt.

