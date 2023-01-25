Read full article on original website
Town of Irondequoit hosts public meeting on reassessments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit held a public presentation Thursday evening to detail 2023 reassessment plans. Officials say the reassessment will make sure properties’ assessed values match their market values. Town leaders say they have not done a market evaluation since 2018, and property values have increased since then. Budget information from […]
Fire crews responding to call on Sawyer Street
Fire crews are currently tending to a call for a fire at a house on Sawyer Street.
Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-polka-dot-barn-in-genesee-county/. Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County. Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE:...
Roundball Roundup: Victor stays undefeated
Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks …. James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants …. Rochester...
Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation …. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks …. James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history. Roundball Roundup: Victor stays undefeated. Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Police...
2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St.
Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. 2 hospitalized following house fire on Hancock St. Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a house fire on Hancock Street. Police investigate homicide on Culver Road at Merchants...
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
Rochester's Thursday morning forecast
Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as we go below freezing. There are several opportunities for snow going into the weekend. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s Thursday morning forecast. Temperatures fall through this afternoon and we could be turning icy as...
Planning has begun for 2023 Webster village events
Despite the fact that we really haven’t had much in the way of winter, we’re definitely not anywhere near spring yet. But planning has already begun for a very busy spring and summer in the Village of Webster. At their most recent meeting, members of the Webster Business...
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Clearing efforts underway as snow accumulates on streets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Department of Public Works crews are out on the streets, clearing the roadway before the evening commute. We’re only dealing with a few inches of snow, so snow plow drivers should be able to clear the streets with relative ease. Since the snow started to accumulate on our streets, city snow plow drivers have been coming in and out of the operations center, where the city keeps thousands of tons of salt.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
Starbucks in Penfield robbed Friday, suspects were in a stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A stolen car was used in a robbery at a Starbucks in Penfield. It happened around 2:45 Friday afternoon at the drive-thru window of the Starbucks on Route 441. Deputies later spotted the car and chased it into Rochester. Four suspects ditched the car in the...
