ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

ZOMBIEDAWG
3d ago

There was absolutely no reason for either one of them to get out of their cars.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Car crashes through signs and telephone pole, splitting it in half

HOUSTON — A driver crashed through several signs and a wood power pole and caused it to split in half Saturday. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. off of Studewood Street on Houston's Central North Side. The driver was headed southbound on Studewood...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston road rage incident: Police searching for suspect in video

HOUSTON - Houston police say a driver assaulted another motorist during a road rage incident earlier this month, and they are searching for the suspect. Police shared video of the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road. According to police, the man...
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store

The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy