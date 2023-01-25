Read full article on original website
ZOMBIEDAWG
3d ago
There was absolutely no reason for either one of them to get out of their cars.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston
Authorities said the man, who has road rage criminal history, was found still waiting for his order at the fast-food drive-thru before getting pulled over for allegedly tailgating and waving a gun at someone.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
news4sanantonio.com
Car crashes through signs and telephone pole, splitting it in half
HOUSTON — A driver crashed through several signs and a wood power pole and caused it to split in half Saturday. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. off of Studewood Street on Houston's Central North Side. The driver was headed southbound on Studewood...
Have you seen him? HCSO searching for missing 70-year-old man last seen in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 70-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston. Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen on Woodnettle Lane in the Willowood neighborhood near the Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook. Officials said Toles was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants...
HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
fox26houston.com
Houston road rage incident: Police searching for suspect in video
HOUSTON - Houston police say a driver assaulted another motorist during a road rage incident earlier this month, and they are searching for the suspect. Police shared video of the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road. According to police, the man...
'She's my baby' | Alief woman hoping burglar returns stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Well, that's exactly what Alief resident Alexandra Medellin said happened to her Thursday evening - all as she watched it unfold while on the phone with police.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in deadly crash on inbound Southwest Freeway at West Loop
Authorities spent more than four hours investigating and then clearing a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.
65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store
The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
Northboud lanes of Southwest Freeway reopen at 610/West Loop after deadly motorcycle crash clears
HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop were closed Thursday due to a deadly motorcycle crash. This happened shortly after 6 p.m. Houston police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he hit a curve and was thrown into traffic. He died at the scene.
Silver Alert update: 90-year-old returns home after vanishing overnight in Richmond
Authorities said Elray Matzke returned home safely by himself early Saturday after going missing overnight.
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
'Died protecting him' | Missouri City man takes in grandson after mother dies in fire
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Troy Lard is now the legal guardian of his four-year-old grandson Markyus 'Ky' Lard. The day before Christmas Eve a fire started in the unit below Ky and his mom, Marissa Lard’s, apartment in Iowa. That fire took his mother’s life and left Ky fighting to survive.
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death in car at Harris County apartment complex on Hollow Tree
HOUSTON - The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his car at a Harris County apartment complex on Thursday night, officials say. Deputies initially responded to a discharge of firearms call in the 100 block of Hollow Tree around 9:30 p.m. When...
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. "It’s just not normal for him...
Woman arrested after firing shots into the air following crash in West University Place, HPD says
Police say the 36-year-old woman told them that she was upset someone cut her off and caused her to crash, so she fired three shots into the air.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
KHOU
Widower opens up 4 years after wife was shot to death while setting up for garage sale at Tomball home
HOUSTON — Elizabeth Barraza was shot to death while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home on Jan. 25, 2019. Now, four years later, loved ones are still holding onto hope that her killer will someday be found. The shooting. Barraza was...
fox26houston.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 3