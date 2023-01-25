Read full article on original website
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggest
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Women's Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for Decades
Cameron Mitchell adding steakhouse to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the largest restaurant empires in central Ohio will soon become a little bigger. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced Wednesday that it plans to open a brand-new steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building, which is undergoing renovations, Downtown at 155 E. Broad St. The steakhouse has yet to be named and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
NBC4 Columbus
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life.
NBC4 Columbus
Chapman’s Eat Market, Little Fish Brewing among James Beard honorees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus chef has earned one of his industry’s most prestigious honors. B.J. Lieberman, co-owner of Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village, this week was named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
NBC4 Columbus
Evening Weather Forecast: 1.27.23
A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police.
NBC4 Columbus
Catalytic converter thefts down across Columbus, but not gone yet
Catalytic converter thefts appear to be dropping across Columbus -- but police cautioned against letting your guard down just yet.
NBC4 Columbus
Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: report
Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the market for longer, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Raising awareness for Columbus’ CROWN Act
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The CROWN Act was passed in the city of Columbus in 2021 as a way to empower people of color to wear their hair naturally by cutting down on discrimination. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, adds two provisions to the Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges
The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage.
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday. When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
Columbus protesters call for justice in Tyre Nichols’ death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was an all-too-familiar sight Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse as dozens of protesters gathered to call for justice in the killing of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis. Those at Saturday’s protest said not only are they fighting for justice for Nichols and his family, but they want to see […]
On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
Women accused of stealing products from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
