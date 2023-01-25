ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Cattlemen Hosting Beef Banquet

The Delaware County Cattlemen are hosting their annual Beef Banquet this weekend. On Saturday night, the community will gather to celebrate the local beef industry at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Manchester. Cattlemen board member Sarah Maurer says everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a good meal.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

REO Speedwagon comes to Manchester!

Jeannie Domeyer with the Delaware County Fair is here to make the big Rock Night announcement for the 2023 Delaware County Fair: REO Speedwagon. West Delaware Girls WaMaC Conference Wrestling Tournament @ Williamsburg 5:00pm on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App. West Delaware Girls and Boys Basketball @ Monticello. 6:30pm...
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Emily J. Gudenkauf – Independence

Emily J. Gudenkauf, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. (Monti Community Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon,...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Thomas Joseph Morrissey – Ryan

Thomas Joseph Morrissey, 73, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at NorthCrest. Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on October 22, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and. Berniece (Culver) Morrissey. Tom attended St. Patrick’s School in Ryan for primary through high...
RYAN, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Names Released: Four Delhi Residents Killed in Friday Van Crash

Authorities have released the names of the four Delhi residents who were killed in a van crash near Grundy Center on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says three children and one adult were killed when the passenger van they were riding in lost control on Highway 20. They have been identified as one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger.
DELHI, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Special Election to Fill Peosta City Council Seat

The City of Peosta is holding a special election next month to fill a vacant city council seat. Councilman Douglas Hughes recently resigned, leaving a position open. Three candidates have filed for the seat – Wesley Wedewer, Brian Schatz and Eric Ostermann. The special election will take place Tuesday,...

