Authorities have released the names of the four Delhi residents who were killed in a van crash near Grundy Center on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says three children and one adult were killed when the passenger van they were riding in lost control on Highway 20. They have been identified as one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger.

DELHI, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO