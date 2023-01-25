Read full article on original website
Delaware County Cattlemen Hosting Beef Banquet
The Delaware County Cattlemen are hosting their annual Beef Banquet this weekend. On Saturday night, the community will gather to celebrate the local beef industry at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Manchester. Cattlemen board member Sarah Maurer says everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a good meal.
REO Speedwagon comes to Manchester!
Jeannie Domeyer with the Delaware County Fair is here to make the big Rock Night announcement for the 2023 Delaware County Fair: REO Speedwagon. West Delaware Girls WaMaC Conference Wrestling Tournament @ Williamsburg 5:00pm on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App. West Delaware Girls and Boys Basketball @ Monticello. 6:30pm...
Emily J. Gudenkauf – Independence
Emily J. Gudenkauf, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. (Monti Community Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon,...
Thomas Joseph Morrissey – Ryan
Thomas Joseph Morrissey, 73, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at NorthCrest. Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born on October 22, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and. Berniece (Culver) Morrissey. Tom attended St. Patrick’s School in Ryan for primary through high...
Buchanan County Farmer Named President of Iowa Pork Producers Association
(Clive, Iowa) January 25, 2023 – A Buchanan County pig farmer, Trish Cook, is the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA). The change in leadership took place following the IPPA annual meeting on January 24th. Cook is the first woman to be president of IPPA, but...
Eligibility Requirements Changed for Delaware County Dairy Royalty Candidates
The Delaware County Dairy Banquet is coming up in March – and the Dairy Promoters are seeking candidates for this year’s royalty. They’re changing the eligibility requirements. This year, after some consideration, the board has elected to follow new guidance from the state. Anyone who resides in...
Names Released: Four Delhi Residents Killed in Friday Van Crash
Authorities have released the names of the four Delhi residents who were killed in a van crash near Grundy Center on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says three children and one adult were killed when the passenger van they were riding in lost control on Highway 20. They have been identified as one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger.
Special Election to Fill Peosta City Council Seat
The City of Peosta is holding a special election next month to fill a vacant city council seat. Councilman Douglas Hughes recently resigned, leaving a position open. Three candidates have filed for the seat – Wesley Wedewer, Brian Schatz and Eric Ostermann. The special election will take place Tuesday,...
