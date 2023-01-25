Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach International Airport sets new passenger record in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the second consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has set a new record for total passenger traffic. In 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled through the airport. Total passenger traffic included 3,459,803 passengers for 2022 compared to 3,210,247 in 2021. The...
Myrtle Beach dealing with technical issues in parking registration portal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with its residential parking decal registration portal, the city announced in a Facebook post Friday. The city said a third-party contractor is aware and working to restore service. In the meantime, the city said residents can submit decal requests in-person at the Reef Parking […]
Little River embroidery company gets ‘revolutionary’ knitting machine
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine. bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand. The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
wfxb.com
One Still Missing After Sinking Watercraft Incident
The search continues for a person that was reported missing after a watercraft took on water causing it to sink. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a watercraft in distress call around 5p.m. Thursday. Two people were aboard the sinking boat. One...
WMBF
New program in South Carolina offering EV drivers $150 savings on their energy bill
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, companies like Horry Electric Cooperative are looking for new ways to spread their energy further while saving you a few extra bucks. In November, South Carolina Electric Cooperatives partnered with Optiwatt. Optiwatt created an app to...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cooper
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption. “He is so calm, so soft […]
myhorrynews.com
EDITORIAL: Myrtle Beach leaders need a plan for downtown area
Myrtle Beach leaders continue to spend big money on old motels and other downtown property. But if you ask city officials about those purchases, they insist there are no big plans for the millions of public dollars they have forked out for the land. Their position: Purchase the property, then...
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
WMBF
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Things are a little upside down at the Aquarium, but they are slowly coming together!. Hang in there because the all-new Sloth Valley habitat is opening late spring 2023 at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach!. Plus they are gearing up for more exciting thing...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week. TODAY. Our high temperature today technically...
WMBF
Surfside Beach implementing license plate recognition for residents during paid parking season
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Surfside Beach resident, your license plate will be considered your parking decal during the busy season. The town is moving away from using physical decals that residents stick on their windshields. Instead, the town is transitioning to License Plate Recognition...
Crews suspend search for missing 23-year-old after boating incident near North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews suspended the search for a missing 23-year-old after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The U.S. Coast Guard said it searched for about 45 hours and more than 694 miles. “We offer out deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time,” the Coast Guard […]
WMBF
‘I love running in there’: Hundreds to take ‘polar plunge’ in Myrtle Beach for Special Olympics
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures cause some of us to avoid the beach this time of year, but hundreds will put on their bathing suits and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the 18th annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge...
Weather Alert Day: Strong afternoon storms possible today
Warmer weather returns today, but it is going to come with rain and storms.
WMBF
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
