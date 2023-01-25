ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach International Airport sets new passenger record in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the second consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has set a new record for total passenger traffic. In 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled through the airport. Total passenger traffic included 3,459,803 passengers for 2022 compared to 3,210,247 in 2021. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

One Still Missing After Sinking Watercraft Incident

The search continues for a person that was reported missing after a watercraft took on water causing it to sink. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a watercraft in distress call around 5p.m. Thursday. Two people were aboard the sinking boat. One...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cooper

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption. “He is so calm, so soft […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

EDITORIAL: Myrtle Beach leaders need a plan for downtown area

Myrtle Beach leaders continue to spend big money on old motels and other downtown property. But if you ask city officials about those purchases, they insist there are no big plans for the millions of public dollars they have forked out for the land. Their position: Purchase the property, then...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week. TODAY. Our high temperature today technically...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

