Phys.org
What China's population decline means for its future
China's "zero-COVID" policy and the continued effects of the one-child rule contributed to the country's population decline, Northeastern experts say, and a reduction in its labor force could push the manufacturing giant to bring in migrant workers. On Jan. 17, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported that the country's population...
Phys.org
Climate tipping points in Amazon, Tibet 'linked': scientists
Climate extremes in the Amazon rainforest are directly affecting those in the Tibetan Plateau, scientists said Thursday, warning that the Himalayan region crucial for the water security of millions was close to a potentially disastrous "tipping point". Planet-heating pollution from human activities is raising global temperatures and scientists have said...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Phys.org
Human activity has degraded more than a third of the remaining Amazon rainforest, scientists find
The Amazon rainforest has been degraded by a much greater extent than scientists previously believed with more than a third of remaining forest affected by humans, according to a new study published on January 27 in the journal Science. The paper was led by an international team of 35 scientists...
Scientists Made a Liquid Metal Robot That Can Escape a Cage Like a Terminator
Scientists have created robots that can shapeshift between solid and liquid states, enabling them to perform mind-boggling feats such as jumping, climbing, and even oozing out of a cage in a way that is eerily reminiscent of the T-1000 robots of the Terminator franchise, reports a new study. The shape...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Cargo ship sinks off Japan, leaving two dead, nine missing
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two people died and nine were missing after a cargo ship sank off southwestern Japan early on Wednesday amid fierce winter winds, the coast guard said, as it continued to search for survivors.
Phys.org
Obsidian handaxe-making workshop from 1.2 million years ago discovered in Ethiopia
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain, working with two colleagues from France and another from Germany has discovered an Obsidian handaxe-making workshop from 1.2 million years ago in the Awash valley in Ethiopia. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes where the handaxes were found, their condition and their age.
Unusual sightings of ‘devil bird’ across Melbourne raise migration mysteries for researchers
Increase in reports of the koel and its loud mating call south of its usual territory may be attributable to climate change, scientists say
Threatened shark meat is being served as fish and chips in Australia
Fish and chip shops across Australia are using threatened shark meat in their food.
Phys.org
These five spectacular impact craters on Earth highlight our planet's wild history
I think all craters are cool, I'm just going to start with that. I am very biased. Impact craters occur on every planetary body in our solar system, no matter the size. By studying impact craters and the meteorites that cause them, we can learn about the processes and the geology that shape our entire solar system.
Gizmodo
NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space
As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
Phys.org
Mercury helps to detail Earth's most massive extinction event
The Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest extinction in Earth's history to date, killing between 80–90% of life on the planet, though finding definitive evidence for what caused the dramatic changes in climate has eluded experts. An international team of scientists, including UConn Department of Earth Sciences...
Phys.org
New model effectively predicts consumers' retail shopping mobility during a pandemic
COVID-19 forced people to contend with travel bans, stay-at-home orders and closure of nonessential businesses. A new study in the Journal of Business Research reveals how this significant event affected consumer mobility and shopping habits. And the results are hardly what one might predict. "First off, consumers respond differently to...
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Phys.org
Four possible consequences of El Niño returning in 2023
Every two to seven years, the equatorial Pacific Ocean gets up to 3°C warmer (what we know as an El Niño event) or colder (La Niña) than usual, triggering a cascade of effects felt around the world. This cycle is called the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) because every El Niño is naturally followed by a La Niña and vice versa, with some months of neutral conditions in between events. The change in sea surface temperature associated with ENSO events might seem marginal, but it is more than enough to disrupt weather patterns globally and even the large-scale circulation of air in the polar stratosphere 8km above the Earth.
AOL Corp
Air Force general predicts war with China in 2025, tells officers to get ready
A four-star Air Force general sent a memo on Friday to the officers he commands that predicts the U.S. will be at war with China in two years and tells them to get ready to prep by firing "a clip" at a target, and "aim for the head." In the...
Phys.org
Special microscope shows different anti-icing strategies of plant leaves
When environmental temperatures go below zero, ice crystals are formed on many leaves of evergreen plants. Nevertheless, they usually survive frost phases unharmed. Using a special cryo-scanning electron microscope, researchers from the Zoological Institute of Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) were able to take high-resolution images of icing processes on surfaces of plants native to Germany and Antarctica at the micro- and nanoscales for the first time. In the process, they discovered various tiny structures on the leaf surfaces with which the plants protect themselves against low temperatures.
Phys.org
Mandatory business closures drove the economic decline during COVID-19 pandemic: Study
Involuntary business closures have been the leading cause of a massive decline in U.S. GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic, although personal voluntary behaviors to avoid infection also play a role, according to a new study by USC faculty. The multidisciplinary study, which was published in Economic Modelling, estimates that the...
OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
