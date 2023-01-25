ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

What China's population decline means for its future

China's "zero-COVID" policy and the continued effects of the one-child rule contributed to the country's population decline, Northeastern experts say, and a reduction in its labor force could push the manufacturing giant to bring in migrant workers. On Jan. 17, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported that the country's population...
Phys.org

Climate tipping points in Amazon, Tibet 'linked': scientists

Climate extremes in the Amazon rainforest are directly affecting those in the Tibetan Plateau, scientists said Thursday, warning that the Himalayan region crucial for the water security of millions was close to a potentially disastrous "tipping point". Planet-heating pollution from human activities is raising global temperatures and scientists have said...
Vice

Scientists Made a Liquid Metal Robot That Can Escape a Cage Like a Terminator

Scientists have created robots that can shapeshift between solid and liquid states, enabling them to perform mind-boggling feats such as jumping, climbing, and even oozing out of a cage in a way that is eerily reminiscent of the T-1000 robots of the Terminator franchise, reports a new study. The shape...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Phys.org

Obsidian handaxe-making workshop from 1.2 million years ago discovered in Ethiopia

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain, working with two colleagues from France and another from Germany has discovered an Obsidian handaxe-making workshop from 1.2 million years ago in the Awash valley in Ethiopia. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes where the handaxes were found, their condition and their age.
Gizmodo

NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space

As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
Phys.org

Mercury helps to detail Earth's most massive extinction event

The Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest extinction in Earth's history to date, killing between 80–90% of life on the planet, though finding definitive evidence for what caused the dramatic changes in climate has eluded experts. An international team of scientists, including UConn Department of Earth Sciences...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Phys.org

New model effectively predicts consumers' retail shopping mobility during a pandemic

COVID-19 forced people to contend with travel bans, stay-at-home orders and closure of nonessential businesses. A new study in the Journal of Business Research reveals how this significant event affected consumer mobility and shopping habits. And the results are hardly what one might predict. "First off, consumers respond differently to...
IOWA STATE
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Phys.org

Four possible consequences of El Niño returning in 2023

Every two to seven years, the equatorial Pacific Ocean gets up to 3°C warmer (what we know as an El Niño event) or colder (La Niña) than usual, triggering a cascade of effects felt around the world. This cycle is called the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) because every El Niño is naturally followed by a La Niña and vice versa, with some months of neutral conditions in between events. The change in sea surface temperature associated with ENSO events might seem marginal, but it is more than enough to disrupt weather patterns globally and even the large-scale circulation of air in the polar stratosphere 8km above the Earth.
Phys.org

Special microscope shows different anti-icing strategies of plant leaves

When environmental temperatures go below zero, ice crystals are formed on many leaves of evergreen plants. Nevertheless, they usually survive frost phases unharmed. Using a special cryo-scanning electron microscope, researchers from the Zoological Institute of Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) were able to take high-resolution images of icing processes on surfaces of plants native to Germany and Antarctica at the micro- and nanoscales for the first time. In the process, they discovered various tiny structures on the leaf surfaces with which the plants protect themselves against low temperatures.
Phys.org

Mandatory business closures drove the economic decline during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Involuntary business closures have been the leading cause of a massive decline in U.S. GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic, although personal voluntary behaviors to avoid infection also play a role, according to a new study by USC faculty. The multidisciplinary study, which was published in Economic Modelling, estimates that the...
The Associated Press

OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

