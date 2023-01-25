ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10

Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Variety

Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
TheWrap

‘Black Bird’ Creator Dennis Lehane Signs Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+

Apple Studios has made an exclusive deal with Dennis Lehane, the mind behind films like “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island.”. The screenwriter and his production company Hans Bubby have agreed to the terms with Apple TV+ following the success of “Black Bird” starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the prison thriller show, which Lehane helped create. Variety first reported the news.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?

Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
TheWrap

Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards

“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
TheWrap

‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health

Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
TheWrap

‘Poker Face’ Creator Rian Johnson Wants to Bring Back Episodic Storytelling

When Oscar-nominated “Knives Out” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson was pitching his new series “Poker Face” around town, he “got a lot of blank stares.” The show’s pilot – which he wrote in advance of pitching – introduces a character named Charlie who is able to tell when anyone is lying. The feature-length episode puts Charlie in grave danger and ends with her hitting the road. And while Johnson admits the story could become “a ‘Killing Eve’ thing” after that ending, it instead kicks off a case-of-the-week series in which Charlie (played by Natasha Lyonne) meets new characters and solves a new mystery in each episode as she travels the country.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy