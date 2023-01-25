“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....

