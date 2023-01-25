Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10
Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Trailer: Zachary Levi Squares Off With Lucy Liu in Showdown for the Ages (Video)
The first trailer for DC Comics’ upcoming sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” dropped Thursday, and pitting Zachary Levi’s hero against Lucy Liu and others promises to be a showdown for the ages. The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam:...
Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
Brie Larson Once Shared Being Rejected in Past Movie Auditions Inspired Her Performance in ‘Room’
If it wasn’t for the challenges she faced earlier in her career, Brie Larson questioned if she would’ve been able to do the movie ‘Room’.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those unimpressed by ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer think Dwayne Johnson might have had a point in saying no
Even before he was unceremoniously dumped from the DCU in the wake of Black Adam under-performing at the box office to leave new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unimpressed, the chances of seeing Dwayne Johnson square off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam on the big screen were already looking pretty thin.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
‘Black Bird’ Creator Dennis Lehane Signs Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+
Apple Studios has made an exclusive deal with Dennis Lehane, the mind behind films like “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island.”. The screenwriter and his production company Hans Bubby have agreed to the terms with Apple TV+ following the success of “Black Bird” starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, who won a Golden Globe for his role in the prison thriller show, which Lehane helped create. Variety first reported the news.
How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?
Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
‘Shrinking’ Review: Jason Segel Breaks the Rules in Hilarious, Heartwarming Apple TV+ Comedy
“Shrinking” is the bastard love child of “Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs.” The funny, self-aware, wonderfully cast workplace comedy centers on a small Pasadena psychological practice. From there, it moves out in spokes into the family lives, mental obsessions and dysfunction of its three main shrinks: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and, yes, Harrison Ford.
How to Watch ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie': Where Is the MTV Spinoff Streaming?
“Teen Wolf: The Movie” will take viewers back to Beacon Hills almost six years after the total eclipse of MTV’s original TV series, “Teen Wolf” in 2017. Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes and more return for the official spin-off film. Also returning to the screen are Crystal...
Jinkies! ‘Velma’ Demand Surges 127% – a Critic-Defying Win for HBO Max | Chart
Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues to lead overall audience interest. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days. As much as people...
Sundance 2023: ‘A Thousand and One,’ ‘Radical’ Win Top Awards
“A Thousand and One,” A.V. Rockwell’s drama about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Radical” has taken the top Audience Award. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Sing J....
Dean Daughtry, Co-Founder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Dies at 76
Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist best known as a co-founder of the hitmaking soft rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died Thursday. He was 76. Daughtry’s death was confirmed by Steve Stone, the band’s guitarist, on Facebook where he said Daughtry died of natural causes. “We’re sad today to...
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With $2.05 Billion at Global Box Office
Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now passed “Avengers: Infinity War” on the all-time global box office list to now stand as the fifth highest grossing film worldwide before inflation adjustment. The sequel added $8.8 million on Wednesday, bringing its total to $603...
‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Hopes Oscar Nom Will Deepen Conversation About Masculinity and Mental Health
Lukas Dhont was in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel on the morning that the Oscar nominations were announced. Being in a public place helped calm his nerves as he waited to find out if his gentle, observant movie “Close,” which has received acclaim since it won the runner-up Grand Jury Prize at last May’s Cannes Film Festival, would be nominated for Best International Film.
‘Party Down’ Season 3 Trailer: Being a Loser in LA Should Never Be This Fun (Video)
We’re mere weeks away from the long overdue return of Starz’s cult hit series “Party Down,” and as the first trailer will prove, we’re delighted to report the gang are all still living that cautionary don’t-move-to-LA life, even into their 40s and 50s. I mean, we’re delighted for you, the fans. We feel kind of bad for the characters.
‘Poker Face’ Creator Rian Johnson Wants to Bring Back Episodic Storytelling
When Oscar-nominated “Knives Out” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson was pitching his new series “Poker Face” around town, he “got a lot of blank stares.” The show’s pilot – which he wrote in advance of pitching – introduces a character named Charlie who is able to tell when anyone is lying. The feature-length episode puts Charlie in grave danger and ends with her hitting the road. And while Johnson admits the story could become “a ‘Killing Eve’ thing” after that ending, it instead kicks off a case-of-the-week series in which Charlie (played by Natasha Lyonne) meets new characters and solves a new mystery in each episode as she travels the country.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0