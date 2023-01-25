Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Almost Half of Americans Think We're Already in a Recession. Here's How to Prepare If They're Right
The U.S. is not in a recession, even as many economists and CEOs are bracing for a possible downturn this year. Yet many Americans think a downturn is already here. The reason: Record high inflation is already causing personal financial strain. For those who fear a recession may be coming,...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
NBC Los Angeles
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You
At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Quiet Hiring' Could Mean More Contract Positions: 7 In-Demand Roles Paying From $16 Up to $48/Hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
NBC Los Angeles
How 3 People Are Using the Year of the Rabbit to Reflect on Work and Money: ‘We All Need to Find Balance'
It's the Lunar New Year, and according to Asian folklore, the incoming Year of the Rabbit is a good time to slow down, reflect and strive for balance around work, money and life. For people who observe the Lunar New Year across East Asia and among Asian Americans, the rabbit...
NBC Los Angeles
Earning Less Than $30,000 a Year Is a ‘Deal Breaker' for Daters, New Survey Finds
One-third of couples don't talk about finances until after marriage, according to a recent survey of 1,000 adults by Western & Southern Financial Group. This is especially alarming because, as it turns out, people do have financial deal breakers when it comes to seeing someone as a potential partner. When...
