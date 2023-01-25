With My Hero Academia kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in the second half of Season 6, the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is teasing one of the biggest moments yet as One For All's big secret is about to get out! The war between the heroes and villains has left the heroes in the wake of a ton of damage, and the villains are making it worse by the day. But as the heroes prepare to recover and jump back out into the field, there are a few things they still need to figure out.

