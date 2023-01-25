Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Sailor Moon Cosmos Debuts New Character Designs
It's tough to keep a good Sailor Scout down, as Sailor Moon and her allies are set to return later this year with two new movies that will adapt the final arc of the manga. Releasing in rapid succession in Japan, with the first film landing in theaters on June 9th and the second hitting later that very same month on June 30th, the Sailor Scouts will have two major adventures to deal with. Now, new character designs, and the voice actors that will be bringing the characters to life, have been revealed.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: Yes, Goku Did Fight Doraemon Back in the Day
Dragon Ball is a series that needs little introduction. Over the decades, the IP has become one of the biggest in Japan, and it has amassed a global fandom. These days, you can find Goku everywhere, and he's not the only anime icon with such clout. There are tons of other mascots, and yes – Goku really did pick a fight with Doraemon back in the day.
ComicBook
Naruto Is Getting a Special VR Attraction
Japan really does get all the cool stuff when it comes to celebrating some of its biggest anime franchises. Not only does the Naruto franchise have its own theme park in the East, which allows attendees to accomplish a number of Konoha-themed tasks and take pictures in front of a life-life recreation of "Hokage Rock", but the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of creator Masashi Kishimoto is also set to create a unique virtual reality experience that is set to transport players to the Hidden Leaf Village this spring.
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
ComicBook
Hajime no Ippo's Creator Knows How The Series Will End
We here at Comicbook.com definitely have a soft spot for Hajime no Ippo, the boxing anime series that has been a part of the anime universe since debuting as a manga in 1989. Spawning a number of television series and movies over its history, with the last being Hajime no Ippo: Rising back in 2013, the series has continued from creator George Morikawa for decades to this day. Recently, the mangaka did reveal that he has an ending in mind for the series, which would bring Ippo's long boxing journey to a close.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases One For All Secret Reveal
With My Hero Academia kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in the second half of Season 6, the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is teasing one of the biggest moments yet as One For All's big secret is about to get out! The war between the heroes and villains has left the heroes in the wake of a ton of damage, and the villains are making it worse by the day. But as the heroes prepare to recover and jump back out into the field, there are a few things they still need to figure out.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Director Explains Why Fans Love Marin
Marin Kitagawa really took over the anime world when Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling made its official anime adaptation debut early last year, and the director behind the anime broke down why fans immediately fell in love with the main heroine. The series was one of the major break outs of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and had done so well that even sales of the manga have grown in the months since the anime first premiered. Much of this success was due to the appeal of the central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, and the director behind the anime has a unique perspective on this.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes One of Its Scariest Curses Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the second major phase of Kenjaku's Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series, and the series has unleashed one of its scariest Cursed Spirits yet! While Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and the others have been working their way through the terrible fights within the deadly tournament, Kenjaku has been steadily prepping for the real plan within the Culling Game. Heading to foreign countries in order to get as many bodies involved in the tournament as possible, now Kenjaku's getting his wish as the United States soldiers are getting caught in a deadly trap.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Has a Hilarious Rivalry With Another Anime Artist
Hajime Isayama has been making the rounds recently, with Attack on Titan's anime adaptation set to finally come to an end later this year as the Scout Regiment will have to make some exceptionally difficult decisions in attempting to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger. Answering some questions for a news outlet, Isayama revealed that he actually has an ongoing rivalry with a fellow mangaka who has since risen to prominence following their role as Hajime's former assistant on the brutal manga series.
ComicBook
Pokemon Shares First Look at Ash's Reunion With Lapras
Pokemon Journeys gave Ash the opportunity to see a number of allies from his past, which included Pokemon and Pokemon trainers alike. With both Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu set to leave the series as the anime adaptation's stars, the latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, is giving Ash the chance to meet even more friends that have been absent from the television show for quite some time. Now, a new preview hints at the arrival of Lapras, a pocket monster that Ash had freed early on in the anime series.
ComicBook
Rick And Morty: Characters That Will Be Recast Following Roiland Departure
Adult Swim cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator, Justin Roiland, earlier this month, with the Cartoon Network programming block confirming that the surreal animated series would move forward without the voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. While a replacement has yet to be cast in the wake of the co-creator's departure from the series, Roiland had voiced quite a few characters over the course of the series' six episodes, making it no small feat to find an actor, or actors, that could take on the roles.
ComicBook
Is Hunter x Hunter Back on Hiatus?
Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters of its manga series was one of the biggest news items of 2022, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of Gon and his fellow hunters. Thanks to the series' long-awaited comeback, Togashi himself was able to rise the ranks in terms of his social media presence, becoming the most followed manga artist on Twitter. The creator announced that he would no longer be able to maintain a weekly release schedule, putting the status of the Shonen's future in the air.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
ComicBook
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
ComicBook
Lupin The 3rd/Cat's Eye Crossover Film Now Streaming
There have been some wild anime crossovers over the years, with Sanrio's Hello Kitty flying into outer space to fight the original Gundam mobile suit and the Z-Fighters of Dragon Ball battling the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece fame. The latest major anime crossover was Lupin and his friends battling against the thieving sisters known as Cat's Eye, which has recently made it easy to streaming in North America, letting Western audiences catch Lupin The 3rd Vs. Cat's Eye for the first time.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Dominates Poll Ranking Anime's Best Heroes
My Hero Academia is throwing some hard challenges at the heroes of UA Academy and the professional crime fighters that are trying their hardest to keep Hero Society from falling apart following the devastating events of the War Arc. In a new online poll, it would seem that the crime fighters that sprung from the mind of creator Kohei Horikoshi have risen the ranks when it comes to some of their fellow anime brethren, taking some of the top spots when fans were asked "which anime heroes are your favorites?".
ComicBook
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
