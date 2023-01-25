ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 97

FTP!
3d ago

I couldn’t agree more! When I look at this guy roll out of the pocket and scan the field, I SWEAR TO YOU, it is SOOOO reminiscent of Joe Montana. Bro, this guy is the real deal. And I am not a Bangles fan, I just have to be honest.

Reply(15)
25
effin babies??
3d ago

I'm a die hard Steelers fan and I couldn't agree more with this. I honestly don't think any team in the league can beat the Bengals right now they are playing the best football out of any team there!

Reply(1)
10
spaceman
3d ago

Of course Burrow is. If he wasn’t he wouldn’t be in the AFC Championship Game. And that’s come from a diehard Chiefs fan since 1966.

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Photo Of Joe Burrow Wearing Chiefs Helmet Goes Viral

Joe Burrow’s dad shared a photo of the Cincinnati Bengals star QB wearing a plastic Kanas City Chiefs helmet as a child. “Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey,” wrote Jimmy Burrow. Burrow is undefeated against the Chiefs in his career, winning all three contests against...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text

Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyHomers

Young NFL Star Dies

The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy