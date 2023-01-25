ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

2 arrested after 5 children found to be living in filthy Manchester home, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man and woman were taken into custody Thursday, after they allegedly allowed five children to live in 'deplorable' conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face several charges, including felony counts of criminal restraint, and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Mom Charged in Toddler's Death in Peabody, Prosecutors Say

A Massachusetts mother has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter after the child was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs while the pair was living out of the mother's car, according to the Essex County District Attorney Office. Vanessa Jeising, 28, was charged with permitting substantial injuries to...
PEABODY, MA
WCAX

Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
WGME

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault

Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday. Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH
WHAV

Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing

A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
METHUEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy