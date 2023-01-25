Read full article on original website
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
2 arrested after 5 children found to be living in filthy Manchester home, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man and woman were taken into custody Thursday, after they allegedly allowed five children to live in 'deplorable' conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face several charges, including felony counts of criminal restraint, and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
Mom Charged in Toddler's Death in Peabody, Prosecutors Say
A Massachusetts mother has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter after the child was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs while the pair was living out of the mother's car, according to the Essex County District Attorney Office. Vanessa Jeising, 28, was charged with permitting substantial injuries to...
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street
MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash in New Hampshire, police say
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he ran away from the scene of a Plaistow crash while naked, according to police. Timothy O'Rourke, of Danville, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of simple assault.
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault
Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday. Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
Young New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment,...
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing
A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
