Effective: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, including freezing rain, beginning from west to east early to mid evening. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible along and north of I-80, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered roads and slippery travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some uncertainty on duration of freezing rain, and it may be more off and on.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO