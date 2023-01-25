Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, including freezing rain, beginning from west to east early to mid evening. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible along and north of I-80, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered roads and slippery travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some uncertainty on duration of freezing rain, and it may be more off and on.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Lee, Northern Cook, Ogle by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Lee; Northern Cook; Ogle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Accumulating snow and hazardous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible north. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur through mid evening. Snow could taper off or briefly end but this should be temporary. A mix with freezing rain is possible this evening, mainly south of I-88 and I-290, which would result in a light glaze of ice.
Comments / 0