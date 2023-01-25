Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant.

Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost gun assault rifle and an unsecured handgun.

Marina Police also said they seized ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

Joseph Ordaz-Hoang, 32, of Marina, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail. He faces child abuse/child endangerment, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, and criminal storage of a firearm, said police.

Joseph Ordaz-Hoang booking photo courtesy of Marina Police.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Marian Police remind the public that failing to secure a loaded firearm where a child might get to it may lead to your arrest. If you know anyone that has, is manufacturing or is distributing unlawful weapons or ghost guns, you can report it to your local police department and remain anonymous.

