ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcMKk_0kR5xCD700

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant.

Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost gun assault rifle and an unsecured handgun.

Marina Police also said they seized ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

Joseph Ordaz-Hoang, 32, of Marina, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail. He faces child abuse/child endangerment, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, and criminal storage of a firearm, said police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX8MO_0kR5xCD700
Joseph Ordaz-Hoang booking photo courtesy of Marina Police.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Marian Police remind the public that failing to secure a loaded firearm where a child might get to it may lead to your arrest. If you know anyone that has, is manufacturing or is distributing unlawful weapons or ghost guns, you can report it to your local police department and remain anonymous.

The post Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer

SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was sentenced Friday in a Monterey County courtroom after leading California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in October 2022. Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, was contacted by CHP while driving 110 mph down southbound Highway 101 near San Ardo at around 6:55 p.m. An officer caught up to Aguilar The post Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of  Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Soledad man arrested in King City for rape, kidnapping

SALINAS VALLEY — Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to determine if there are additional victims of a rape suspect. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a photograph of Soledad resident Uri Deleon Carcamo, 21, who was arrested Jan. 23 in King City on charges of rape and kidnapping for the purpose of rape.
KING CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two die in San Jose stolen car crash; Teen driver arrested for vehicular manslaughter

SAN JOSE -- Two teenagers were killed and a third arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Friday after the stolen Hyundai Sedan they were in careened out of control at high speed, slammed into a light pole and burst into flames.San Jose police said that approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on January 26, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed. Inside...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Juvenile arrested after 2 killed in crash involving stolen car

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. to the solo-vehicle crash in which a stolen 2018 Hyundai sedan struck a light pole and caught fire. The Hyundai, reported stolen on Thursday, was allegedly speeding north on Cottle Road when it veered off the road and hit a pole at the southeast corner of the on-ramp to Blossom Hill Road, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue

A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for a Prunedale man they say is armed and dangerous who attacked an employee of a local business without provocation on Jan 20. Marina Police said they responded at around 9:38 a.m. to the 32000 block of Dunes Drive. They learned that an employee of a business had The post Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested after fleeing from police

WATSONVILLE—A man wanted on several local and federal warrants was arrested after fleeing from officers and crashing into two cars Wednesday. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said the ordeal began around 1:50pm when patrol officers attempted to pull over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth streets.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

North Monterey County High School student arrested after bullet found in backpack: MCSO

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student at North Monterey County High School was arrested after staff found a bullet in his backpack, sheriff's deputies told KSBW 8. Deputies said school staff issued a shelter-in-place order around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw what they believed was a rifle scope. Staff confronted the student and found a bullet in his backpack, according to deputies.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast law enforcement speaks on Tyre Nichols assault video

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several leaders with law enforcement across the Central Coast reacted to the released police video of the beating that resulted in the death of a Memphis, Tennessee father. Five Memphis Police Officers assaulted Tyre Nichols in early January, severely enough to cause his death days later. Law enforcement from the Central The post Central Coast law enforcement speaks on Tyre Nichols assault video appeared first on KION546.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

2 dead in crash where car burst into flames

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday, occupied by a juvenile male driver […]
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

People are still dying inside Monterey County Jail.

Last year was an election year for the role of Monterey County sheriff, a role that includes not just law enforcement but also corrections, with the responsibility of running the Monterey County Jail. During an election year, naturally, there was a lot of attention on how candidates would improve conditions for inmates.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Robert J Hansen

Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part I

“She tried to rob me, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Gackle said. Sydney Whalen’s mugshot in August 2017.Photo by(Courtesy of San Jose Police Department) (Santa Clara, Calif.) “She tried to rob, she stabbed me, I do not want to die,” Paul Gackle said before he collapsed on his neighbor’s porch, according to police reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy