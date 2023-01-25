Read full article on original website
Pacelli Boys Defeat Antigo
The Pacelli Cardinals handled Antigo in nonconference boys basketball, 81-58. Cam Schurk scored 20 points and Jaydon Awe added 18 for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 2, Van Order 13, Mayer 9, Jeidy 1, Schurk 20, Martin 1, Awe 18, Flees 3, Eckendorf 14. Antigo stats requested, not reported.
Crandon outscores Abbotsford Boys Basketball
Crandon defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 85-68. Abbotsford scoring: B. Diedrich 25, Totzke 6, Schraufngel 6, Gomez 5, Hirsch 4, Bargender 3, A. Diedrich 19.
Wisconsin Rapids Girls Slip Past Mosinee
Wisconsin Rapids slipped past Mosinee in nonconference girls basketball, 62-55. Aliyah Jennings paced Rapids with 20 points. Taelyn Jirschele scored 28 points to lead Mosinee. Mosinee scoring: Selle 1, Gonazalez 5, Baars 8, Fitzgerald 10, Jirschele 28, Munoz 3. Rapids scoring: Schillinger 3, Neilitz 11, Radtke 7, Jennings 20, Holberg
D.C. Everest Clips Marshfield Boys Hockey
D.C. Everest clipped Marshfield in Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Hockey, 5-3. Tyler Reissmann's Power Play goal midway through the second period knotted the game at 3 before Everest picked up third period goals from Gabe Simonsen and Cole Van Slyke. Noah Peterson and Tanner Shortt also had goals for
Sophia Coker Drops 26 in Athens’ Win over Rib Lake
Sophia Coker scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Athens in the Bluejays' 58-35 win over Rib Lake. Athens scoring: Lavicka 10, Hartwig 6, So. Coker 28, Ellenbecker 9, Sy. Coker 4, Diethelm 1. Rib Lake stats requested, not reported.
Pittsville Wrestlers go 3-0 at Manawa Duals; Schooley, Damann, Behslich each Earn Two Pins
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Pacelli Boys Destroy Tri-County
Pacelli destroyed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 91-16. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 4, Birrenkott 4, Van Order 4, Mayer 10, Jeidy 6, Schurk 16, Martin 4, Awe 13, Miller 2, Flaker 4, Flees 9, Eckendorf 5. Tri-County stats requested, not reported.
Colby Boys Thrash Gilman
Colby thrashed Gilman 85-51 in Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball. Colby scoring: Meyer 4, Rue 8, Robida 4, Ortega 7, Polivka 8, Morillon 3, M. Lopez 7, Healy 8, Wiese 17, Smith 4, Streveler 13, Zamora 2. Gilman scoring: Ustanowski 2, S. Syryczuk 4, A. Syryczuk 8, Winger 2, Wysocky 4,
Strasman’s Double-Double Power Stevens Point past Wausau West
SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 2, Moe 1, Beadles 2, Nest 2. Next Game: Monday, January 30th vs New London at New London at 7:15pm. SPASH is 13-5 on the season and is 8-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Coach Terpstra Comments:. "Great Defensive effort. We played great defense and beat
Schmirler’s Hat Trick Leads Mosinee Boys Past Northland Pines
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Boys Hockey, 6-3. Caden Schmirler had three goals to lead Mosinee. Elliot Yirkovsky had a pair of goals, and Grant Kuklinski also scored. Northland Pines had goals for Josh Graves, Peter Anderson and Michael Schmidt. Eli Kerner had 36 saves for Pines.
Kraus Scores 25 to Lead Stratford past Colby
Lauren Kraus scored 25 points to lead the Stratford Tigers past the Colby Hornets in nonconference girls basketball, 45-40. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 3, Kraus 25, Linzmaier 12, Christoperson 2, Yoder 3. Colby scoring: Vanderhoof 4 Henrandez 15, Willner 8, Schmitt 3, Orth 5, Trush 5.
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com.
Michael Rose(Brookfield East) Matczak(Kaukauna) Named NFHS National Coaches of the Year
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Michael Rose of Brookfield East High School and Jeffrey Matczak of Kaukauna High School have been selected as the 2021-22 National Federation of State High School Associations National Coaches of the Year in their respective sports of girls swimming and diving, and boys wrestling. The...
Marshfield’s Jensen, Medford/Colby’s Krause and Malchow Lead Area Gymnasts on Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association Honor Roll
Area gymnasts on the Wisconsin Gymnastics Association Honor Roll:. Gymnasts will now be recognized for attaining an 8.2 or above on an individual event. All Around scores of a 33.00 or above will also be recognized. We will no longer be searching for scores or accepting PDF scores from meets,...
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Connor Akey(Football, Augustana) Kate Schaeffer(Cross Country, UW Green Bay) to sign National Letters of Intent
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School (1801 16th Street S.) will be hosting a signing day for. Connor Akey (Football) and Kate Schaeffer (Cross Country) who will be signing a letter of intent. to participate at the collegiate level. Signees:. Connor Akey (Football) – Connor Akey, a senior at Lincoln High...
Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names
A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Obituary for Janice Mae Shortt
Janice Mae Shortt, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 27 and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
Obituary for Lynette D. “Nettie” Barrett
Lynette D. “Nettie” Barrett, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Marshfield Health Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Daniel Thelen officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time at St. John’s Catholic Church. St. John’s Parish Council of Catholic Women will recite the rosary at 8:30 am on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
