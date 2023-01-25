ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburndale, WI

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Pacelli Boys Defeat Antigo

The Pacelli Cardinals handled Antigo in nonconference boys basketball, 81-58. Cam Schurk scored 20 points and Jaydon Awe added 18 for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 2, Van Order 13, Mayer 9, Jeidy 1, Schurk 20, Martin 1, Awe 18, Flees 3, Eckendorf 14. Antigo stats requested, not reported. Report...
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Crandon outscores Abbotsford Boys Basketball

Crandon defeated Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, 85-68. Abbotsford scoring: B. Diedrich 25, Totzke 6, Schraufngel 6, Gomez 5, Hirsch 4, Bargender 3, A. Diedrich 19. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances?...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Girls Slip Past Mosinee

Wisconsin Rapids slipped past Mosinee in nonconference girls basketball, 62-55. Aliyah Jennings paced Rapids with 20 points. Taelyn Jirschele scored 28 points to lead Mosinee. Mosinee scoring: Selle 1, Gonazalez 5, Baars 8, Fitzgerald 10, Jirschele 28, Munoz 3. Rapids scoring: Schillinger 3, Neilitz 11, Radtke 7, Jennings 20, Holberg...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

D.C. Everest Clips Marshfield Boys Hockey

D.C. Everest clipped Marshfield in Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Hockey, 5-3. Tyler Reissmann’s Power Play goal midway through the second period knotted the game at 3 before Everest picked up third period goals from Gabe Simonsen and Cole Van Slyke. Noah Peterson and Tanner Shortt also had goals for...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Sophia Coker Drops 26 in Athens’ Win over Rib Lake

Sophia Coker scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Athens in the Bluejays’ 58-35 win over Rib Lake. Athens scoring: Lavicka 10, Hartwig 6, So. Coker 28, Ellenbecker 9, Sy. Coker 4, Diethelm 1. Rib Lake stats requested, not reported. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Pacelli Boys Destroy Tri-County

Pacelli destroyed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 91-16. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 4, Birrenkott 4, Van Order 4, Mayer 10, Jeidy 6, Schurk 16, Martin 4, Awe 13, Miller 2, Flaker 4, Flees 9, Eckendorf 5. Tri-County stats requested, not reported. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams...
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Colby Boys Thrash Gilman

Colby thrashed Gilman 85-51 in Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball. Colby scoring: Meyer 4, Rue 8, Robida 4, Ortega 7, Polivka 8, Morillon 3, M. Lopez 7, Healy 8, Wiese 17, Smith 4, Streveler 13, Zamora 2. Gilman scoring: Ustanowski 2, S. Syryczuk 4, A. Syryczuk 8, Winger 2, Wysocky 4,...
COLBY, WI
onfocus.news

Strasman’s Double-Double Power Stevens Point past Wausau West

SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 2, Moe 1, Beadles 2, Nest 2. Next Game: Monday, January 30th vs New London at New London at 7:15pm. SPASH is 13-5 on the season and is 8-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Coach Terpstra Comments:. “Great Defensive effort. We played great defense and beat...
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Schmirler’s Hat Trick Leads Mosinee Boys Past Northland Pines

Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Boys Hockey, 6-3. Caden Schmirler had three goals to lead Mosinee. Elliot Yirkovsky had a pair of goals, and Grant Kuklinski also scored. Northland Pines had goals for Josh Graves, Peter Anderson and Michael Schmidt. Eli Kerner had 36 saves for Pines. ******************************************************. Know...
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Kraus Scores 25 to Lead Stratford past Colby

Lauren Kraus scored 25 points to lead the Stratford Tigers past the Colby Hornets in nonconference girls basketball, 45-40. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 3, Kraus 25, Linzmaier 12, Christoperson 2, Yoder 3. Colby scoring: Vanderhoof 4 Henrandez 15, Willner 8, Schmitt 3, Orth 5, Trush 5. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic...
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Connor Akey(Football, Augustana) Kate Schaeffer(Cross Country, UW Green Bay) to sign National Letters of Intent

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School (1801 16th Street S.) will be hosting a signing day for. Connor Akey (Football) and Kate Schaeffer (Cross Country) who will be signing a letter of intent. to participate at the collegiate level. Signees:. Connor Akey (Football) – Connor Akey, a senior at Lincoln High...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
seehafernews.com

Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names

A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Janice Mae Shortt

Janice Mae Shortt, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 27 and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Lynette D. “Nettie” Barrett

Lynette D. “Nettie” Barrett, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Marshfield Health Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Daniel Thelen officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time at St. John’s Catholic Church. St. John’s Parish Council of Catholic Women will recite the rosary at 8:30 am on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy