oaklandca.gov
Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Unanimously Chosen Today as Chair of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board
Oakland, Ca -- Today, January 27, 2023, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority (OACCA) Board voted unanimously to appoint Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan as Chair of the Board. The OACCA Board was established by the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda to finance improvements to the Coliseum Complex and...
indybay.org
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race
The strange case of the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race. Oakland - Reportedly, on November 22, 2022, Loren Taylor concedes his loss in the Oakland mayor race to Sheng Thao, but denounces the rank choice voting system used in Oakland. In a narrow victory, on December 8, 2022, former Council...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
State housing law fizzles in San Jose
One year after a state law aimed at increasing housing supply went into effect, the destruction of single-family neighborhood character that many of the bill’s opponents raised alarms about has not yet come to pass. Senate Bill 9 effectively ended exclusionary single-family zoning statewide, allowing homeowners in some long...
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
San Francisco city attorney files appeal over ‘involuntarily homeless' ruling
A legal battle underscoring San Francisco's challenges and frustrations over how to handle its unsheltered population is heating up.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Former Nonprofit Gets Millions From City While Flouting State Law
The nonprofit that helped launch San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s political career appears to have violated state law by receiving millions of dollars in city funds while being legally barred from doing so. The African American Art & Culture Complex is currently listed as “delinquent” on the state’s Registry...
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
KTVU FOX 2
In perspective: Big BART Friday delay and other problems
OAKLAND Calif. - BART is back up and running after a maintenance issue forced the shutdown of two lines early this morning, causing major delays and forcing commuters to find another way to get to work. BART has faced challenges and problems in recent weeks. The two big delays on...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley Hills residents indefinitely relocated after mudslide
An excavator rotated back and forth in the Park Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning, picking mounds of mud off a home that was hit by a debris flow in the Berkeley Hills last week. It was among several residences impacted by the rain-related event near The Spiral at the Berkeley-Kensington border,...
BART suspends Transbay service, major delays on all lines
BART indefinitely halted all transbay service Friday due to track damage from overnight maintenance, the agency said this morning. The Red, Yellow and Orange lines have since been restored. “We are suggesting that people who are not on BART seek alternative means of transportation, ferries and buses” across the bay, said Jim Allison, a spokesperson for BART. Commuters can find a map of route alternatives provided by the agency below. ...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley students aiming to prevent fentanyl overdoses say ‘don’t do drugs’ won’t cut it
A student group is spearheading an effort to educate their Berkeley High peers about drug use, focusing on overdose prevention and fentanyl. Called the Harm Education and Reduction Organization, or HERO, the club gives presentations in ninth-grade classrooms with the mission of making sure that if students are doing drugs, they have the resources to do so safely.
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals
The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council votes to bolster code enforcement
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council voted to add another code enforcement officer on Tuesday, despite shrinking revenue and difficulty recruiting for the vacant positions the city already has. The council unanimously voted to add the additional officer during mid-year budget discussions at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council...
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.2 million in Oakland
A historic house built in 1914 located in the 6400 block of Benvenue Avenue in Oakland has a new owner. The 1,988-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $1,107 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
Jelly’s Place at risk of losing San Pablo home in auction
The Jelly’s Place animal shelter and adoption center in San Pablo could be forced from its current home at 2905 San Pablo Dam Road, as its founder Julie Bainbridge says she recently learned the property is set to be auctioned on March 7. Caltrans owns the property and has...
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
