Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Police Charge Woman For Resisting Arrest

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9Phl_0kR5wYhk00

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 33-year-old Madison Marie Bowling of Red Oak for Interference with Official Acts for attempting to flee on foot. Officers transported Bowling to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300 cash bond.

thebestmix1055.com

Omaha man arrested on several charges

An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man wanted for theft in Cass County arrested following a pursuit

(Atlantic) A Nebraska man was arrested following a pursuit that began in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, January 24, the Atlantic Police Department was called to Walmart for a theft in which the suspect had taken items without paying and left the store. Officers and Deputies were informed of the vehicle in which the suspect had fled. A while later, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy located this vehicle on Interstate 80 traveling westbound. Before attempting to stop this vehicle, the Deputy waited for additional law enforcement units to arrive. Once additional law enforcement units were present, the Deputy stopped the vehicle. The vehicle initially pulled over but during the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Speeds exceeded 100 MPH and it was noted that the fleeing suspect and vehicle nearly ran several vehicles off of the roadway. The pursuit continued west onto Interstate 880 in Pottawattamie County. After exiting from the Interstate, the vehicle wrecked at the intersection of L34 and Mahogany Rd, while attempting to swerve around law enforcement’s stop sticks.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says on January 17th Deputies responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 400 block of Loomis Avenue in Corning. Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Kimberly Bloom was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), and Interference with Official Acts. Bloom was transported to the Adams County Jail and was held without bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Corning man booked for driving while revoked

(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jeff Mendenhall was arrested for driving while revoked and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Authorities say Mendenhall's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and Filbert Avenue.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant

(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs Fire Victim Identified

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the male found deceased in a house fire at 114 Black Hawk Street on Wednesday has been identified as 70-year-old Gary Edison. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omahan recovering after blind date assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports roll-over crash near Palmyra

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over crash near Palmyra on Wednesday. A press release says deputies are investigating a crash involving a SUV and pickup truck. The SUV, driven by 46-year-old Jennifer Maher of Adams, was stopped at a stop sign at the...
PALMYRA, NE
