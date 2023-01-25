Red Oak Police Charge Woman For Resisting Arrest

(Atlantic) A Nebraska man was arrested following a pursuit that began in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, January 24, the Atlantic Police Department was called to Walmart for a theft in which the suspect had taken items without paying and left the store. Officers and Deputies were informed of the vehicle in which the suspect had fled. A while later, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy located this vehicle on Interstate 80 traveling westbound. Before attempting to stop this vehicle, the Deputy waited for additional law enforcement units to arrive. Once additional law enforcement units were present, the Deputy stopped the vehicle. The vehicle initially pulled over but during the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Speeds exceeded 100 MPH and it was noted that the fleeing suspect and vehicle nearly ran several vehicles off of the roadway. The pursuit continued west onto Interstate 880 in Pottawattamie County. After exiting from the Interstate, the vehicle wrecked at the intersection of L34 and Mahogany Rd, while attempting to swerve around law enforcement’s stop sticks.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO