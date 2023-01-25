Read full article on original website
Salida Hospital District Votes to Refund Excess Property Tax Collections
In November, it was brought to the attention of the Salida Hospital District that the District may have been setting its mill levy for operating purposes in a manner that did not comply with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The District’s Chief Financial Officer Lesley Fagerberg began an internal...
Criminal Charges Have Been Filed Against Two Staff Members of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the processes related to investigations of The Schoolhouse, a childcare facility operated by Chaffee Childcare Initiative located in Poncha Springs. “The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office joined the Chaffee County Department of Human Services in a joint investigation based on the scope of the...
High Country Bank welcomes new leadership
High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
Chaffee Childcare Initiative Respond to Criminal Charges Filed Against Poncha Springs Employees
We are dismayed to share that two very valued members of our staff were served with charges today by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. We stand by both CCI Executive Director Amy Lovato and The Schoolhouse Site Director Roberta Rodriguez who have shown only care and compassion toward the children who attend The Schoolhouse during their tenures serving our organization and our community.
Andrew Michael Diesslin
Andrew Michael Diesslin was born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida on January 23, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 20 ½ inches long. Andrew’s parents are Tamari Tatishvili and Tim Diesslin of Poncha Springs. Andrew has one sister: Sarah, 2.
Statement on behalf of Chaffee Childcare Initiative & The Schoolhouse
The Schoolhouse, a childcare center operated by Chaffee Childcare Initiative in Poncha Springs, has released a statement concerning a Lack of Supervision complaint that closed the facility. Last week, The Schoolhouse, a childcare center operated by Chaffee Childcare Initiative (CCI), became aware of a three-to-five-minute time period in one of...
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
Sunny but Breezy Day On Tap [January 28th Weather]
A mostly sunny but breezy day is on tap as winds could gust up to 35 mph at times. The mountains hang on to a chance of snow through next week and well below average temperatures are expected as well as an Arctic air mass moves into the region late Sunday.
Arctic Air Mass Moving Into the Region this Weekend [January 27th Weather]
Chances for light mountain snow will remain through weekend and into next week. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Well below average temperatures are expected as well as Arctic air moves into the region. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a mostly sunny, windy high of 41. Look for an...
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Salida Girls Basketball Defeats La Junta 35-17
The Lady Spartans get a good league win on the road defeating the La Junta Lady Tigers 35-17. Today's highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
Salida Boys Basketball Get The Victory Over Woodland Park 62-39
The Salida Spartans get their seventh win in a row over the Woodland Park Panthers on the road winning 62-39. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Christensen gave his thoughts on the boys win tonight.
Salida Girls Basketball Falls To Woodland Park 47-36
The Lady Spartans lose on the road tonight to the Lady Panthers 47-36. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
The Alliance’s 38th Annual ‘Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy’ Event Is April 13th
The 38th annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, a benefit for The Alliance, is Thursday, April 13th, at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. Tickets are on sale now. The evening features a silent auction, music, beverages, savory appetizers, and lots of chocolate. Terry West will be co-hosting with The Alliance’s Executive Director, Shelley Schreiner, and Dan R will be the evening’s auctioneer.
Teens set fire to motel room, cause $1600 in damage
(FLORENCE, Colo.) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Florence in January on felony charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass. According to a press release from the Florence Police Department (FPD), officers originally responded on Dec. 7, 2022 to the Florence Inn, formerly the Super 8 Motel, to take a report […]
