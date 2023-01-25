Read full article on original website
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
electrek.co
Elon Musk meets with top Biden administration officials over electrification
Elon Musk has met today with top Biden administration officials over electrification goals and amid tensions between Musk, Tesla, and the administration. There have been a lot of tensions between the Biden administration, Tesla, its CEO Musk, and Musk’s fans. The first major blow seems to have been the...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
The Verge
The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam
Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
CNBC
Elon Musk says a Chinese automaker will likely be second to Tesla: 'They work the smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
Tree Hugger
The Comeback of Small Cars and Trucks Is Good for Everyone
Is the world of SUVs over? If you ask Vincent Cobée, CEO of the French automaker Citroen, then the answer is an overwhelming yes. He made this case in a series of interviews in Europe with statements that are discordant with what is happening in North America, where light trucks, SUVs, and pickups dominate the market.
Tesla confirms Nevada expansion to make more electric trucks
SPARKS, Nev. - Tesla confirmed it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Nevada for "high-volume" production of electric semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo had said during his State of the State address Monday night he planned to join Elon Musk and other Tesla officials when they unveiled plans Tuesday to build "a brand-new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility" for electric trucks in Nevada. It's actually an expansion of an existing operation, but it takes the company a step closer to plans it announced earlier...
Manchin seeks to delay EV tax credits so they can follow the law
Senator Joe Manchin this week introduced a bill seeking to delay federal EV tax credits, claiming the Treasury Department isn’t adhering to recently enacted rules. The federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for qualifying vehicles was re-upped under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year, but with added requirements including one that EVs and their battery packs be assembled in North America.
insideevs.com
JD Power's EV Index Helps Companies Find Best Path Amid Transition
J.D. Power's Electric Vehicle Index could prove integral to automakers as they move forward with the EV transition. The index helps measure various roadblocks to EV adoption so that companies can more easily chart an efficient path forward. It combines millions of data points that are regularly updated to help nail down what's hindering EVs from reaching parity with their gas-powered cousins.
Tesla is hiring 3,000 new workers and investing $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory
The additional investment in Tesla's Nevada facility comes as the EV maker has begun offering steep discounts on its Model 3 and Model & cars.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
insideevs.com
California: Plug-In Car Sales Increased To Nearly 350,000 In 2022
Plug-in electric car sales in California noticeably increased in 2022, reaching new record levels - both in terms of volume and market share. According to the California Energy Commission's data, some 345,818 new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) were sold last year in California, which is 38 percent more than a year ago and 138 percent more than in 2020.
insideevs.com
Here Are The Best Used EVs That Qualify For The $4,000 Tax Credit
Welcome to 2023. With nearly two years of an overly-inflated used car market, second-hand car prices are finally trending downwards across the board. Used electric cars are now becoming more attainable, and with the recent signing of the controversial Inflation Reduction Act, there is an opportunity some consumers can take advantage of: a $4,000 used EV tax credit. But before going ahead and purchasing a used EV, it's essential to understand how the credit works.
Carscoops
Study Claims EVs Now Cost More To Run Than ICE Cars, But Is That Really The Case?
Driving a car with an internal combustion engine is getting cheaper at the pump lately. Now, a new study says that it’s getting inexpensive enough that it would actually cost more to go the same distance in a mid-level EV. That qualifier is an important distinction though in what is a nuanced study.
Yale Study Proves EVs Are More Efficient Than Gas-Powered Cars Any Way You Slice It
A new study out of Yale breaks down the various ways car emissions can be tracked and concluded EVs are still the greenest option. The post Yale Study Proves EVs Are More Efficient Than Gas-Powered Cars Any Way You Slice It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
marketplace.org
Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too
The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
