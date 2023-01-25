Read full article on original website
Early Voting Begins For Peosta City Council Position
Early voting is underway in a Peosta City Council special election. Dubuque County election officials have announced that ballots now can be cast in the February 14th election to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Doug Hughes. Eric Ostermann, Brian Schatz and Wesley Wedewer are running for the seat. Early voting can be done from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through February 13th at the county election office on the fourth floor of Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque. That office will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Feb. 10.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
Asbury council OKs 4-way stop at busy intersection following citizen petition
An Asbury intersection will be converted into a four-way stop following a petition from more than 150 people concerned about motorist safety. Asbury City Council members this week voted unanimously to make the intersection of Asbury and Seippel roads into a four-way stop. The issue came up for discussion in response to a petition circulated by residents about the intersection’s safety. The timeline for when the intersection will change to the four-way stop still is being decided. City staff will have to look into new signage and painting the road, as well as how to communicate the change to motorists. The intersection currently has flashing stop signs on both sides of Seippel Road, but traffic on Asbury Road does not stop.
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
University of Dubuque suspends Greek organizations as other local colleges report mixed membership trends
The University of Dubuque has suspended their Greek organizations due to low membership and decreased engagement. The move comes as local colleges report varied trends in Greek life on campuses. UD’s vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, said the university currently has 10 active members in its four local Greek organizations. At University of Wisconsin- Platteville, approximately 325 students were involved in 14 Greek life groups as of spring 2022.
Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials Caused Fire
Authorities say a fire that displaced two families this week in Dubuque was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material. No injuries were reported in the blaze at a residence on Loras Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched just before 4pm Tuesday to a fire on the third floor of a three-story, multi-family residence. Crews helped evacuate five occupants from the first and second floors of the building. The fire was contained to one room on the third floor of the structure. Additionally, two adults living on the second floor temporarily were displaced due to water damage.
