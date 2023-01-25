ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KGLO News

Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man’s murder conviction

MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s appeal of his murder conviction has been turned down by the Iowa Court of Appeals. 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Cerro Gordo County jury in August 2021. He was accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st 2021 in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three of the victims are children under the age of 5, and one is a young adult. Multiple others were injured in the crash.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
WOWT

4 people die, ‘multiple’ injured in northern Iowa van crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) - Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
WELLSBURG, IA
KIMT

Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
WHO 13

4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
MASON CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Killed in Crash

A Charles City man died in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to KWWL. Julius Bryant was traveling on Willow Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control on ice or snow pack and went into the west ditch. He then hit a creek bank and rolled onto the driver side. Bryant was partially ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLES CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Charles City man dead after crashing into creek bank

Floyd County — A Charles City man is dead after crashing and rolling into a creek bank Monday afternoon. Around 2:30p.m. Julius Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Avenue in rural Charles City when he lost control of his truck after sliding on some ice. The truck then entered...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Cresco Times

Another fire in L.S. leaves woman homeless

LIME SPRINGS - On Monday, Jan. 16, less than 10 days after a family lost their home to fire, Candace Peterson also had a house fire, at 381 Willard St. Fire Chief Scott Osmundson reported, “It looks like the fire started from a corn stove chimney. The fire was in the north wall and went up into the rafters. The fire was contained. Most of the rafters were burnt heavily. Nobody was hurt.”
LIME SPRINGS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win

A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
RICEVILLE, IA
KIMT

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.

He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
kchanews.com

Time to Heal, Move Forward After Charles City School Board Approves Staff Reductions

Staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District for the 2023-24 school year after they were approved Monday night by the School Board. Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding next school year due to an enrollment decline this year, the School Board considered multiple scenarios to save the district about $750,000 in total expenses.
KIMT

Lyle-Pacelli's Buay Koak hits 2,000 point milestone

LYLE, Minn. - The Lyle-Pacelli Athletics boys' basketball team tipped off against the Southland Rebels about a week ago, getting a huge win. But in the first half, one athlete accomplished something pretty special. Senior Buay Koak scored 2,000 career points. The Athletics are on a roll this season, with...
LYLE, MN

