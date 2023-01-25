Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man’s murder conviction
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s appeal of his murder conviction has been turned down by the Iowa Court of Appeals. 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Cerro Gordo County jury in August 2021. He was accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st 2021 in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
KIMT
4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three of the victims are children under the age of 5, and one is a young adult. Multiple others were injured in the crash.
WOWT
4 people die, ‘multiple’ injured in northern Iowa van crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) - Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KCRG.com
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
kwayradio.com
Charles City Man Killed in Crash
A Charles City man died in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to KWWL. Julius Bryant was traveling on Willow Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control on ice or snow pack and went into the west ditch. He then hit a creek bank and rolled onto the driver side. Bryant was partially ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Charles City man dead after crashing into creek bank
Floyd County — A Charles City man is dead after crashing and rolling into a creek bank Monday afternoon. Around 2:30p.m. Julius Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Avenue in rural Charles City when he lost control of his truck after sliding on some ice. The truck then entered...
Cresco Times
Another fire in L.S. leaves woman homeless
LIME SPRINGS - On Monday, Jan. 16, less than 10 days after a family lost their home to fire, Candace Peterson also had a house fire, at 381 Willard St. Fire Chief Scott Osmundson reported, “It looks like the fire started from a corn stove chimney. The fire was in the north wall and went up into the rafters. The fire was contained. Most of the rafters were burnt heavily. Nobody was hurt.”
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
kchanews.com
Time to Heal, Move Forward After Charles City School Board Approves Staff Reductions
Staff reductions will be made in the Charles City School District for the 2023-24 school year after they were approved Monday night by the School Board. Faced with a budget shortfall of over $600,000 in state funding next school year due to an enrollment decline this year, the School Board considered multiple scenarios to save the district about $750,000 in total expenses.
KIMT
Lyle-Pacelli's Buay Koak hits 2,000 point milestone
LYLE, Minn. - The Lyle-Pacelli Athletics boys' basketball team tipped off against the Southland Rebels about a week ago, getting a huge win. But in the first half, one athlete accomplished something pretty special. Senior Buay Koak scored 2,000 career points. The Athletics are on a roll this season, with...
Comments / 0