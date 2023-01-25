Read full article on original website
SprayGun
3d ago
Well, since you think you are going to spend the savings somewhere else. You may as well save it up. Because when you got to buy a battery.It may cost as much as the bus is worth. 😬 Sad Sad.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
Bullard and Hughes Springs receive Texas Parks and Wildlife grants
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas communities of Bullard and Hughes Springs have respectively received $110,082 and $150,000 grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. The City of Bullard received $110,082 for its Bullard Kid’s Park. The new developments will feature an all-inclusive playground and poured-in-place safety surfacing, so all kids can have […]
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
Longview Police Department asks for $500,000 in state grants
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department asked City Council to approve application for five state grants. This will help officers better serve people in the city. Each grant is up to $100,000 and two of the grants will help replace old equipment that is used on daily patrols. “The cameras for example are […]
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
Texas School Safety Center: Director 'misspoke' during interview about random school intruder audits
HOUSTON — The agency in charge of implementing surprise security inspections at Texas schools is changing its story about how many have been completed statewide. After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center to find weak points at schools and monitor corrective actions. They’re known as "random intruder detection audits" and involve unannounced campus visits by state inspectors to see how often they can gain authorized access through unsecured doors.
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
Lightning Strike Damages Carthage (TX) Police, Fire Equipment
A recent lightning strike on the old radio tower at the Carthage Police and Fire Department building damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, city officials told commissioners Monday, PanolaWatchman.com reported. A fire official, giving his quarterly update at the city commission meeting, said the old tower at the...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
