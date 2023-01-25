ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Livers (ankle) expected to play on Thursday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (ankle) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable, but is expected to play against the Nets. Our models expect him to play 14.8 minutes against Brooklyn. Livers' Friday projection includes...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Zeke Nnaji coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nikola Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Nnaji back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Nuggets on Saturday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic missed time recently due to left hamstring tightness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has ultimately recieved the green light to make his awaited return to the court. Expect Zeke Nnaji to revert to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) out on Friday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Raptors on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anunoby (wrist) ruled out on Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Anunoby will sit out on Saturday after Toronto's forward suffered a left wrist sprain last night. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Achiuwa's...
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 1/27/23

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com

Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out again on Saturday

Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Shamet continues to deal with right foot soreness and has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ

