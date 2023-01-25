Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Pistons' Isaiah Livers (ankle) expected to play on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (ankle) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable, but is expected to play against the Nets. Our models expect him to play 14.8 minutes against Brooklyn. Livers' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nikola Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Nnaji back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic missed time recently due to left hamstring tightness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has ultimately recieved the green light to make his awaited return to the court. Expect Zeke Nnaji to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) out on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Raptors on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (wrist) ruled out on Saturday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Anunoby will sit out on Saturday after Toronto's forward suffered a left wrist sprain last night. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Achiuwa's...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 1/27/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/26/23: Getting Creative on a Night With Big Spreads
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Shamet continues to deal with right foot soreness and has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
Comments / 0