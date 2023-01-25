Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman finally acknowledges he’s not coming back to NFL
Though he technically retired in 2021, Julian Edelman hasn’t been shy about a potential comeback. Whether it was saying that his knee was feeling “extremely better” and not ruling out a comeback in August, or that teams had reached out to him in December, Edelman’s name stayed in the news this season.
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Belichick Patriots Mess; Trying to Hire Bills Coach?
Maybe now that Belichick has a new Patriots offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, a member of the Bills staff can help fix things up there.
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Joe Judge hated by Mac Jones, frustrated Patriots coaches by overstepping: Report
According to the Boston Herald, Joe Judge didn’t get along “at all” with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and frustrated other coaches this season.
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
Former Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski, believes Tom Brady would head back to Tampa Bay over the Los Vegas Raiders.
Larry Bird Roasts Dominique Wilkins Through Text Message
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird sent hilarious text message about Atlanta Hawks broadcaster Dominique Wilkins.
Chiefs' WR headlines potential Browns free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Browns disappointed in 2022, finishing 7-10 after acquiring franchise QB Deshaun Watson last offseason. Cleveland must make splashy moves to contend in the AFC North. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders. Signing Payne to a multi-year deal could solidify a longtime...
The Media Column: Boston Herald’s Patriots exposé is the latest example of backstabbing in Foxborough
Bill Belichick loathes providing reporters with information at the podium. But in recent years, there’s been plenty of backstabbing around Gillette Stadium.
This proposed Jets-Saints trade sends Zach Wilson to New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
