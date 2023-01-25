ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

Suspect spat on officer, trooper alleges

A 23-year-old Colona man faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges the suspect spat at a Davenport Police Officer early Saturday. Devin Shields faces a felony charge of assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions, and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man killed 1, paralyzed another, police allege

A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person. Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Man arrested for allegedly holding East Moline woman captive in her apartment

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department. At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man arrested for domestic violence

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday by East Moline Police after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a loaded handgun. On Jan. 27, 2023 at about 4:39 a.m., East Moline Police got a call from an adult female who said she was struck by her ex, Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, and held her captive in her apartment, in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, police said in a Friday release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member

A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver

Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Clinton law enforcement react to national shootings

CLINTON, Iowa — There was no mincing of words as Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt reacted to the shootings at Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California where at least 18 people died, and the Des Moines shooting where two teens were killed at a community outreach center.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents and evidence Derik Ashley Otero, 35, was found by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine after responding to a report of a wanted person in possession of a firearm in an Oxford home.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Semi-truck crash victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Friday that 42-year-old Amanda Matuszyk of Galesburg was the victim of a semi-truck crash Thursday morning. Matuszyk was a Patient Care Tech as OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center and was on her way to work when the crash...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

18-year-old woman arrested in hit and run

An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
MUSCATINE, IA
25newsnow.com

Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
