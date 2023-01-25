NY Rep. George Santos ‘honored’ with lying Pinocchio bobblehead

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now, if Rep. George Santos tells you he’s been immortalized with a bobblehead — it won’t be a lie.

The notoriously fib-prone Long Island congressman is getting the type of attention most politicians die for — albeit for all the wrong reasons — his own head-tottering dolls courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

That puts fabulist Santos in the same company as Anthony Fauci , the former longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who was ubiquitous during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been receiving a growing number of requests for a bobblehead of George Santos,” Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

“Some people have even said he’s an early candidate for ‘Bobblehead of the Year,’ so we decided to offer people the opportunity to secure their very own George Santos Bobbleheads. No one knows how and when the drama surrounding George Santos will end, but we know the bobblehead will be the perfect collectible to commemorate this unbelievable story for years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogjdO_0kR5vCZD00
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame mocks Rep. George Santos’ serial lying with a bobblehead doll featuring him with a Pinocchio long nose.
National Bobblehead HOF

There are two versions: a standard one and another with an elongated Pinocchio nose given the “seemingly never-ending series of lies and fabrications,” Sklar said.

The museum says it will donate $5 from every George Santos Bobblehead sold to dog-related GoFundMe campaigns.

Rich Osthoff, a Navy veteran from New Jersey, recently claimed that Santos, then going by Anthony Devolder, launched a GoFundMe campaign in 2016 to raise $3,000 for life-saving surgery for Osthoff’s beloved service dog — but kept the money. Santos denied the accusation and said he doesn’t know the Navy vet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKCWb_0kR5vCZD00
A protester calls Rep. Santos a “fraud” and a “liar” for fabricating major details of his life.
BRIGITTE STELZER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzWwv_0kR5vCZD00
Santos, under fire for serial lying about his background, gets his own bobblehead featuring a Pinocchio long nose.
Rod Lamkey – CNP

Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman last fall to succeed former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) in the 3rd Congressional District, has been in hot water for fabricating virtually his entire biography — including fibbing about graduating from college and his work history.

He faces numerous criminal and ethics investigations, some of which center on shady finances related to bankrolling his campaign, including the sources of loans .

