San Francisco, CA

msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Comeback

Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team

The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments

Over the past few years, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has become one of the most iconic players in all of college football and earned himself numerous endorsement opportunities. But according to his dad, focusing on those NIL opportunities is “short-term thinking.” Craig Young, the father of Bryce Young, said that players should not Read more... The post Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields

We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.  According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.  Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text

Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Updated NFL Draft Order after 2023 Divisional Round

What does the order in the 2023 NFL Draft look like after the NFL Playoff Divisional Round games?. The 2023 NFL Playoffs are almost over with the Conference Championship Games ready to be played this week. With every week, and every win-loss, the NFL Draft order gets shuffled around a bit.
WASHINGTON STATE

