msn.com
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team
The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments
Over the past few years, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has become one of the most iconic players in all of college football and earned himself numerous endorsement opportunities. But according to his dad, focusing on those NIL opportunities is “short-term thinking.” Craig Young, the father of Bryce Young, said that players should not Read more... The post Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Brock Purdy once had an extremely blunt 2-word evaluation by an anonymous team
This time a year ago, few thought San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy would be at the helm of a team playing in the NFC title game. A chaotic Iowa State product, Purdy would eventually be drafted last and officially be coined the infamous “Mr. Irrelevant.”. And on...
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on Thursday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
Joe Judge hated by Mac Jones, frustrated Patriots coaches by overstepping: Report
According to the Boston Herald, Joe Judge didn’t get along “at all” with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and frustrated other coaches this season.
nfltraderumors.co
Steve Wilks Plans To Coach Elsewhere After Being Passed Over For Panthers HC Job
According to Tom Pelissero, former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks plans to coach elsewhere in 2023 after the team elected to hire Frank Reich instead. Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in the season. He should have some options...
NFL Team’s Two-Word Scouting Report on 49ers Rookie Brock Purdy is Going Viral
The NFL world is fascinated with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the rookie who came to San Francisco as the last... The post NFL Team’s Two-Word Scouting Report on 49ers Rookie Brock Purdy is Going Viral appeared first on Outsider.
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday
The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Updated NFL Draft Order after 2023 Divisional Round
What does the order in the 2023 NFL Draft look like after the NFL Playoff Divisional Round games?. The 2023 NFL Playoffs are almost over with the Conference Championship Games ready to be played this week. With every week, and every win-loss, the NFL Draft order gets shuffled around a bit.
Here’s A First Look At How Panthers Fans Feel About Their New Head Coach
Frank Reich has officially been named the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced in a statement this Thursday afternoon. Reich, 61, served as the Indianapolis Colts head coach from 2018-2022 before being fired earlier this year. The first major coach signing of ...
