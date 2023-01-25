ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

A North Myrtle Beach church is becoming a Main Street dinner theater. Here’s the plan.

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzHRk_0kR5uMQg00

Early in his career, Greg Rowles imagined performing for small audiences — weaving stories around classics from the American Songbook with a live backing band.

It took the 57-year-old decades to get there, but the longtime Alabama Theatre crooner and S.C. Entertainment Music Hall of Fame inductee isn’t waiting any longer.

“I’ve been dreaming about a dinner theater for so long, and as I was singing in these small restaurants, I remember what my dad used to say: ‘There are only two things that brought people together, and that was music and food,’” Rowles told The Sun News.

By next spring, the Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is expected to launch inside what’s now a Main Street church in North Myrtle Beach — bringing the building back to its musical roots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWwop_0kR5uMQg00
The Valorous Church on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach is set to move from it’s current location. Entertainer Greg Rowles has announced plans to reopen the church building as a dinner theater. Jan. 24, 2023. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

It opened in 1989 as the Dixie Jubilee under legendary country music promoter Calvin Gilmore, who also founded the Carolina Opry and offered Rowles a job playing pedal steel guitar in 1991.

“It’s just kind of come back full circle and the building does have that old Hollywood vibe to it, and the location, we think, is going to be instrumental to this as well,” Rowles said.

Rowles is taking over space currently occupied by Valorous Church at 701 Main St., a roughly 1,000-member non-denominational ministry moving to larger spot along Fire Tower Road.

Church spokeswoman Brianna Black said the relocation is unrelated to Rowles’ plans for the venue but a necessity as attendance and enrollment at its school continue to grow.

“It was literally over ten years ago we purchased a big piece of land across the waterway and now we’re finally getting ready to move,” she said. “We’re really excited to be over there and timing has been perfect for Greg and his team to come in.”

Rowles said the building will need a major overhaul — most significantly paring back an 800-seat auditorium to 300.

“This is going to be my show,” he said. “When you think about Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball and that floor show they did at the Cabana, it’s going to have that kind of vibe.”

Although he’ll headline, Rowles said he expects to bring in traveling acts every quarter, including off-Broadway productions.

“I think what we’re offering in this venue is something completely different than what you find at the Opry and the Alabama Theatre,” Rowles said. “I’m looking forward to giving patrons another opportunity to be entertained in a different type of setting.”

Comments / 3

Linda Plona Chiolero
3d ago

So very happy to read this!!! The Myrtle Beach area is long overdue for a dinner theater. Additionally, our area needs a venue for Broadway touring companies, like The Palace Theater was back in the 1990's and early 2000's. Wishing you much success Greg!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Cooper

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption. “He is so calm, so soft […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Neal And Pam’s Bar And Grill Pass Inspection

A local bar and grill could soon re-open it’s doors. Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach has been under re-construction after a fire broke out in July. The blaze was originally called in as a porch fire but it unfortunately spread inside causing extensive damage. On Wednesday, the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
11K+
Followers
149
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy