In one of the biggest regular-season games in IU women’s basketball’s history, the Hoosiers kept on rolling. The No. 6 Hoosiers rode a dominant third quarter to a 78-65 win over No. 2 Ohio State. This was the highest-ranked team IU has beaten this season, and its sixth ranked win of the year — a program record. It’s also IU’s fourth top-10 win of the season, and it’s IU’s first win over a team ranked in the top two in the AP Poll since 1994.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO