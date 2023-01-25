Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Watch: New IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson media Q&A
Watch as new IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson met with the media on Friday morning. Jackson transferred to Indiana from Tennessee a couple weeks ago. He appeared in three games for the Volunteers in 2022 as a freshman. The Greenwood, Ind. product was a consensus four-star recruit in the class...
Jordan Geronimo out for IU basketball vs. Ohio State
Indiana will be shorthanded in the front court on Saturday evening vs. Ohio State. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play after reaggravating a previous injury to his left leg, IU announced in a pre-game release. Geronimo is at the game in street clothes, wearing a boot on his left foot.
IU basketball: Ohio State at Indiana game day essentials
Ohio State (11-9, 3-6) at Indiana (14-6, 5-4) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: FOX (Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson) KenPom Projected Score: No. 23 Indiana 76 No. 20 Ohio State 73. Series: Indiana leads 109-88. Ohio State won last meeting 80-69 in OT on Feb. 21,...
Mike Woodson expected back on the IU bench for Ohio State game
Mike Woodson is not expected to miss any further games after contracting COVID. In a Friday afternoon release, IU Athletics said the second year head coach will be on the IU bench Saturday evening when the Hoosiers face Ohio State. “Coach Woodson is doing great,” the school said in the...
Tayven Jackson drawn to IU football’s culture, family
When Tayven Jackson entered the transfer portal, Indiana quickly stuck out. The redshirt freshman quarterback entered the transfer portal after one season at Tennessee. He committed to Indiana just two days later. Jackson had existing relationships with Indiana’s coaching staff, from when they recruited him out of Center Grove High....
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
IU basketball film study: Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Minnesota upset bid
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis became the program’s all-time block leader on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis. So it’s only fitting that his shot-blocking prowess became a central theme in the game. The 6-foot-9 senior swatted four Golden Gopher attempts in the last five minutes, and he had six total...
No. 6 IU women’s basketball picks up sixth top-25 win of the year over No. 2 Ohio State
In one of the biggest regular-season games in IU women’s basketball’s history, the Hoosiers kept on rolling. The No. 6 Hoosiers rode a dominant third quarter to a 78-65 win over No. 2 Ohio State. This was the highest-ranked team IU has beaten this season, and its sixth ranked win of the year — a program record. It’s also IU’s fourth top-10 win of the season, and it’s IU’s first win over a team ranked in the top two in the AP Poll since 1994.
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/26)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
IU basketball: Indiana 61 Minnesota 57 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana defeated Minnesota at Williams Arena on Wednesday evening by a final score of 61-57. The win is IU’s fourth straight in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Miller Kopp added 11 points, and Malik Reneau had 10.
