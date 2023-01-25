ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Watch: New IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson media Q&A

Watch as new IU football quarterback Tayven Jackson met with the media on Friday morning. Jackson transferred to Indiana from Tennessee a couple weeks ago. He appeared in three games for the Volunteers in 2022 as a freshman. The Greenwood, Ind. product was a consensus four-star recruit in the class...
Jordan Geronimo out for IU basketball vs. Ohio State

Indiana will be shorthanded in the front court on Saturday evening vs. Ohio State. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play after reaggravating a previous injury to his left leg, IU announced in a pre-game release. Geronimo is at the game in street clothes, wearing a boot on his left foot.
IU basketball: Ohio State at Indiana game day essentials

Ohio State (11-9, 3-6) at Indiana (14-6, 5-4) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: FOX (Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson) KenPom Projected Score: No. 23 Indiana 76 No. 20 Ohio State 73. Series: Indiana leads 109-88. Ohio State won last meeting 80-69 in OT on Feb. 21,...
Mike Woodson expected back on the IU bench for Ohio State game

Mike Woodson is not expected to miss any further games after contracting COVID. In a Friday afternoon release, IU Athletics said the second year head coach will be on the IU bench Saturday evening when the Hoosiers face Ohio State. “Coach Woodson is doing great,” the school said in the...
Tayven Jackson drawn to IU football’s culture, family

When Tayven Jackson entered the transfer portal, Indiana quickly stuck out. The redshirt freshman quarterback entered the transfer portal after one season at Tennessee. He committed to Indiana just two days later. Jackson had existing relationships with Indiana’s coaching staff, from when they recruited him out of Center Grove High....
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
IU basketball film study: Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Minnesota upset bid

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis became the program’s all-time block leader on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis. So it’s only fitting that his shot-blocking prowess became a central theme in the game. The 6-foot-9 senior swatted four Golden Gopher attempts in the last five minutes, and he had six total...
No. 6 IU women’s basketball picks up sixth top-25 win of the year over No. 2 Ohio State

In one of the biggest regular-season games in IU women’s basketball’s history, the Hoosiers kept on rolling. The No. 6 Hoosiers rode a dominant third quarter to a 78-65 win over No. 2 Ohio State. This was the highest-ranked team IU has beaten this season, and its sixth ranked win of the year — a program record. It’s also IU’s fourth top-10 win of the season, and it’s IU’s first win over a team ranked in the top two in the AP Poll since 1994.
