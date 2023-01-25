Stymied in attack and without its top two scorers, Barcelona turned to Pedri to ensure they reach the Spanish league midway point ahead of Real Madrid in the title chase. Pedri marked his 100th Barcelona appearance at the ripe age of 20 by scoring as a substitute to squeeze past Girona 1-0 on Saturday. The Spain midfielder, who has become a pillar of the post-Lionel Messi rebuild under Xavi, became the second youngest player in club history to reach the century mark in games played.

