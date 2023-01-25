Read full article on original website
Chris Rigg is 'a really good footballer and deserves to play,' says Sunderland boss
It was another day to remember for 15-year-old Sunderland star Chris Rigg.
Tri-City Herald
Pedri leads win at Girona in 100th game for Barcelona
Stymied in attack and without its top two scorers, Barcelona turned to Pedri to ensure they reach the Spanish league midway point ahead of Real Madrid in the title chase. Pedri marked his 100th Barcelona appearance at the ripe age of 20 by scoring as a substitute to squeeze past Girona 1-0 on Saturday. The Spain midfielder, who has become a pillar of the post-Lionel Messi rebuild under Xavi, became the second youngest player in club history to reach the century mark in games played.
Wrexham: Everything you need to know about the Hollywood-backed club
Wrexham are gearing up for one of the biggest games in their club history when they face Sheffield United in the FA Cup. The Welsh side have grown exponentially in recent years following the arrival of Hollywood players Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, with a documentary series also raising the profile of the club.
