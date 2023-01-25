Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
click orlando
Torchy’s Tacos 1st Florida location to open soon, 2nd coming in spring
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Texas-based chain Torchy’s Tacos is getting ready to open its first location in the Sunshine State and a second location will not be too far behind. The first Florida location is set to open in St. Petersburg at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a news release.
click orlando
New push for death with dignity legislation in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last Saturday, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband in his hospital bed, according to Daytona Beach Police. He was terminally ill, and she and her husband planned his killing, police said. She is now charged with first-degree murder. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery of...
click orlando
Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase. A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police were in the area of West South Street and South Lee Avenue in Parramore. According to the sheriff’s...
westorlandonews.com
Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
click orlando
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
click orlando
Train engineer accused in death of former Osceola teen football star
The engineer of a train in Maryland is now charged in the death of a teenage football star with ties to Central Florida. Lamar Patterson was killed nearly a year ago when his vehicle collided with the train. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a...
click orlando
Central Florida sees brief cooldown before returning to 80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – After another chilly start across Central Florida, we are in for a slight warmup. Expect lots of sunshine across Central Florida on Friday, but temperatures will top off in the mid-60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high of 64 degrees in Orlando. The...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing 56-year-old Osceola County woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are seeking help from the public after a 56-year-old woman in Osceola County went missing, according to a tweet sent out on Thursday. Grace Patricia Fernandez-Rivera, 56, was last seen within the area of Mante Drive in Buenaventura Lakes. According to the...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
click orlando
‘We will litigate like hell:’ NAACP denounces Florida’s rejection of African American Studies course
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In solemn rage, NAACP officials, state senators and others involved in civil rights activism gathered for a news conference Saturday morning at a resort in Orange County to discuss Florida’s recent rejection of an Advanced Placement pilot course on African American Studies. “We have...
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando to host Elmo’s Birthday Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will soon celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite Sesame Street character, Elmo. The birthday celebration kicks off Saturday and will feature meet-and-greets with Elmo and his friends, a fun-filled DJ dance party, scavenger hunts, parade and a birthday storytime. [TRENDING: Tired of walking...
click orlando
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills Winter Haven man, sheriff’s office says
CYPRESS GARDENS, Fla. – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Saturday in Polk County took the life of a 26-year-old Winter Haven man, according to the sheriff’s office, which added speed likely played a factor in the wreck. The crash occurred around 1:51 a.m. on westbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard...
click orlando
🩸‘Pride, accomplishment:’ Lake County woman donates over 70 gallons of blood
LEESBURG, Fla. – More than 50 years ago a national proclamation was signed designating January as ‘National Blood Donor Awareness Month.’. January is typically a period of critical blood shortage as people tend to stop donating during the holidays, and when they get sick during cold and flu season.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
