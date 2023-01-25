ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Movement disorder neurologist breaks down Parkinson's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local physician is taking you through the symptoms and treatment of Parkinson’s disease. If you or someone you know have been affected by Parkinson’s, a local organization is hosting a free event to bring expert insight. The lunch-talk will be held on...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols Family - clipped version

Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols' death. KPD Chief Noel said it's something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Beauford Delaney painting up for auction

A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WATE

2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge's "Wilderness Wildlife Week" is back for its 31st year with more than 120 individual events and nearly 90 specialists.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery

A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

