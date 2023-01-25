Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
WATE
Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
WATE
Movement disorder neurologist breaks down Parkinson’s
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local physician is taking you through the symptoms and treatment of Parkinson’s disease. If you or someone you know have been affected by Parkinson’s, a local organization is hosting a free event to bring expert insight. The lunch-talk will be held on...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
wvlt.tv
Tyre Nichols Family - clipped version
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
Covenant Health donates 10 acres for ‘State-of-the-art’ healthcare training facility
Leaders from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health joined together at Parkwest Medical Center to officially transfer 10 acres of land to build on new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
WATE
Beauford Delaney painting up for auction
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29. Here is what you should know about both the art and the artist. Beauford Delaney...
wvlt.tv
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
Over 300 people’s remains unclaimed at the Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
WATE
2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” is back for its 31st year with more than 120 individual events and nearly 90 specialists. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6:30 a.m. 2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon …. Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” is back for its...
WATE
Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
Knox area leaders, Knoxville Police chief, THP release statements on Tyre Nichols case
East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
