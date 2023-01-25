ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Man to spend 15 months in prison for fleeing scene of 2020 crash that killed Little River man

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
A judge sentenced a man after he was involved in a 2020 motorcycle crash that left one man dead in Horry County, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office

Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, N.C., pleaded guilty to hit and run Tuesday, duties of a driver of an accident with death, the news release states.

The 23-year-old man will spend 15 months in prison. He faced up to 25 years in prison for the charge.

Charles Mechling, 55, died from his injuries in the crash.

The Little River man was driving a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at approximately 9 p.m. going south on S.C. 9 near GP Smith Avenue when it was struck by Lindsay’s vehicle, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lindsay was driving too fast and hit Mechling’s motorcycle from behind, causing him to fall off, according to police reports.

The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
