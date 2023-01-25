Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama man admits to stealing $53,000 from Army through false travel claims, bogus timecards
An Alabama man and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S....
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
wbrc.com
Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
WAAY-TV
Florence Police searching for domestic violence suspect with multiple active warrants
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shane Britian Kimbrell, a Colbert County man with multiple active warrants for his arrest. Kimbrell, 36, is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a medium build.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
wbrc.com
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
Decatur Police working to identify person behind city hall bomb threat
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is working to identify the person behind a bomb threat at Decatur City Hall Friday afternoon.
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 25• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $79 Jan. 26• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; clothing; $75• identity theft; person Arrests Jan. 26 Martin, Kasey K.; 51• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Jorgensen, Tyrone J.; 21• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Gaddis, Jennifer A.; 38• FTA- public intoxication Klosinski, Mary E.; 33• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree• FTA- disorderly conduct Lackey, Tommy R.; 49• theft of property-1st degree (2 counts)• burglary-3rd degree (4 counts)• criminal mischief-2nd degree (2 counts)• criminal mischief-1st degree• criminal mischief-3rd degree• theft of property-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Decatur man accused of meth trafficking
A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) resulted in a man's arrest on Thursday.
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
wbrc.com
Two overdose reversal medications being reviewed by the FDA to be sold over the counter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County continue to rise. New data shows there is already 39 suspected drug deaths so far this year, but one federal change that could soon be improving access to lifesaving medications. Naloxone or Narcan is a medicine that can help reduce...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
State Troopers asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run in Muscle Shoals
On November 5, 2022, Authorities say that 29-year-old Corey Maxwell was walking near Alabama 184 at around 2:15 a.m. when he was hit and killed.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Comments / 0