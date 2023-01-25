ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Tyla

Woman so ashamed she bought flowers for women who humiliated her for using parent parking spot

A woman whose health issues prompted her to park in a parent and child bay was left so ashamed by two critical onlookers that she bought them flowers to apologise. Abbie Bush, from Norwich, was left regretting her reaction to the women after coming to the conclusion that she hadn't actually done anything wrong while she was making her way to breakfast with a friend on 19 January.
Tyla

Woman who randomly starting growing facial hair is now embracing it

A woman who started growing facial hair has decided to embrace it after spending years trying to cover it up. Gennevieve Vaillancourt, 34 from Ontario, Canada, began growing hair around her chin and upper lip when she was a teenager. She was later diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) -...
Tyla

Petition to have the name of ‘smear test’ changed was rejected

A petition to rename smear tests has been rejected by the British Government, despite concerns about the lack of people being screened. It had been hoped that the change in name would have encouraged more people with a cervix to be checked, as screenings fell to an all time low before the pandemic.
Tyla

Tyla

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy