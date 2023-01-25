Read full article on original website
Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time
A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
First Dates' Merlin Griffiths shares cancer update from hospital bed post-surgery
First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has shared an update with his fans after undergoing major surgery. The 47-year-old TV personality was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021 and recently had a procedure to remove his stoma. A stoma is a form of treatment where the end of the bowel is...
Woman who was paralysed after friend pushed her into pool says she'll 'never get over it'
A bride-to-be who was paralysed after her friend pushed her into a swimming pool on her hen do has said she'll never 'get over it'. Rachelle Chapman, from North Carolina, US, was paralysed from the chest down after the incident in 2010, which saw her friend push her into a pool.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Mum left devastated after stranger leaves 'nasty' note on car for parking in pram-only spot
A mum has shared her heartbreak after a stranger took it upon themselves to leave a 'nasty' note after she parked in a pram-only spot. The parking incident took place in 2021 when the mum-of-three, whose youngest child was just over a year old, was out shopping with her family.
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
100-year-old woman says 'not speaking to strange men' is secret to a long and happy life
A 100-year-old woman claims to have the secret to a long life, and suggests that ‘not speaking to strange men’ is key if you want to get to her age. To be fair, it’s a pretty sound piece of advice at any age. Olive Westerman has been...
Woman so ashamed she bought flowers for women who humiliated her for using parent parking spot
A woman whose health issues prompted her to park in a parent and child bay was left so ashamed by two critical onlookers that she bought them flowers to apologise. Abbie Bush, from Norwich, was left regretting her reaction to the women after coming to the conclusion that she hadn't actually done anything wrong while she was making her way to breakfast with a friend on 19 January.
Gary Beadle shares update about wife Emma after doctors found three holes in her heart
Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle has shared an update about his wife Emma, after doctors found three holes in her heart. Emma McVey, 30, began to lose weight while breastfeeding after her first pregnancy with five-year-old Chester. Blood tests later revealed she had three holes in her heart, dating back...
Women remind mum she's 'not alone' as she shares her agony over stillborn baby girl
A mum and influencer has thanked all of those who rallied around her as she opened up about her despair over giving birth to a stillborn baby. Sophie Guidolin shares four children from her previous marriage, but was expecting a new baby with her husband, Andrew Firgaira, after the pair tied the knot last year.
Desperate dad forced to crowdfund as he can't afford to visit baby daughter in hospital
A desperate dad has been forced to turn to crowdfunding so he can afford to go and see his young daughter in hospital. Four-month-old Esmae was rushed to hospital on 2 January with a respiratory infection which has delayed the first of two open-heart surgeries to repair two holes in her heart.
Woman who randomly starting growing facial hair is now embracing it
A woman who started growing facial hair has decided to embrace it after spending years trying to cover it up. Gennevieve Vaillancourt, 34 from Ontario, Canada, began growing hair around her chin and upper lip when she was a teenager. She was later diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) -...
Couple welcome 'miracle' baby after nearly decade of trying and four miscarriages
A delighted couple are celebrating their 'miracle' baby after a decade of trying and four miscarriages in the process. Last month, Vikki Thomson, 39, and partner Martin Roxburgh, 50, welcomed son Bobby George Roxburgh. The couple described him as their 'wee miracle' after he entered the world 11 days early...
Stay-at-home mum defends decision to employ a full-time nanny
A stay-at-home mum has defended her decision to hire a full-time nanny to help out with her child while her husband is at work. Jen Miller, 35, welcomed her daughter Liberty into the world two years ago with her husband Grant, the founder and CEO of a software business. She...
Nurse shares images warning others after son entered 10-day coma after getting flu
The 'super fit' son of Claire was rushed to hospital after he became seriously unwell with the disease last month. Claire thought son Jack Hollingsworth, 19, had developed Covid, but the test came back negative. The former nurse knew something was seriously wrong though when Jack's temperature spiked and his...
Petition to have the name of ‘smear test’ changed was rejected
A petition to rename smear tests has been rejected by the British Government, despite concerns about the lack of people being screened. It had been hoped that the change in name would have encouraged more people with a cervix to be checked, as screenings fell to an all time low before the pandemic.
