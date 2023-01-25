Read full article on original website
Roxanna Esteem
2d ago
Wow … the vibe here is so judgy… because y’all are so perfect , am I right?!! Guaranteed your kids or grandkids may be doing similar things but in that case you’ll feel bad for them…
What happened to Tracy Butler Epps? A murder. A mystery.
Tracy Butler Epps was last seen at the Henrico hotel where friends said she lived with her husband, L.C.
Portsmouth police: 19-year-old pregnant woman, boyfriend "safely located"
Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police announced that, according to Portsmouth police, a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend were "safely located."
‘It’s still hurtful’: Mother reflects, man accused of killing Xavier Hill arrested
The mother of Xavier Brown says she can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Richmond Police Department reported that a suspect had been arrested.
Fredericksburg Police looking for attempted abduction suspect
According to police, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a 10-year-old girl was walking near the leasing office at the Commons apartment complex when a man pulled up in his car. The man engaged in conversation with the girl before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back.
Fairfax Police looking for owner of dog found shot, chained to fence
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the owner of a dog who was found chained to a fence and shot in a neighborhood off Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.
Police: 4-year-old shot in DC, walked to hospital
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a preschooler walked into a D.C. hospital Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for reports of a walk-in victim. DC police said a four-year-old girl was shot. She was found conscious and breathing, according to police. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Neighbors recall brief chaos after 2 men killed in related Richmond shootings
Police were investigating the shooting outside a market along the 200 block of West Hill Street in the city's Gilpin Court housing community.
WTOP
Md. man found guilty of stabbing, killing 3 young girls
A man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been convicted of stabbing and killing three young girls who were left in his care back in 2017. Antonio Williams, now 30, is due to be sentenced in May after a jury found him guilty Thursday. His trial lasted four days.
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries teacher’s assistant facing charges for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old preschool student
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities in Prince William County say they have charged a teacher’s assistant for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student at school. Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries. Investigators say 54-year-old Sharon Lee Bryan placed the student on a chair while...
Teacher’s assistant arrested after alleged assault in Prince William County preschool
DUMFRIES, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a teacher’s assistant after an alleged assault in a Prince William County preschool center on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries to investigate the alleged assault, which happened on Tuesday. They said that a 5-year-old boy and the accused were in the […]
theriver953.com
Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
WUSA
Arson investigation underway in Compton Village after multiple cars set on fire
CENTREVILLE, Va. — At least four cars have been set on fire, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in the last week. On Jan. 20, at around 3 a.m., they responded to the intersection of Flomation Court and Compton Village Court. There they found two cars on fire. They told WUSA9 they believe the cars were intentionally set on fire.
fredericksburg.today
“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested
Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Woman with magic wand disturbs restaurant customers in Stafford County; deputies called
The Stafford County Sheriff's Department put out an informal press release on January 26, detailing the removal of a disorderly woman from Fatty's Taphouse.
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
