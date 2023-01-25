Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Tri-City Herald
Aussies Hijikata, Kubler win Australian Open men’s doubles
The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the third Australian team to win a men’s doubles title in the last five Grand Slams.
U.S. men end training camp in scoreless draw with Colombia
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sean Johnson kept his sixth career clean sheet, and four more U.S. players made their senior international debuts as the men wrapped up their annual January training camp with a scoreless draw with Colombia on Saturday night. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson’s young U.S. squad scored only one goal in its two friendlies in Southern California this week. Hudson still got another 90 minutes of experience for a roster with only five players from last year’s World Cup team. Eight players made their U.S. debuts Wednesday night against Serbia, the most in one match in over...
What's next for USMNT after scoreless draw vs. Colombia, winless January camp?
CARSON, Calif. — The U.S. men's national team closed out January camp Saturday with a scoreless draw versus Colombia in a physical game that didn't feature many chances for either side. Here are some takeaways from the match. What’s next for USMNT?. Well, the answer is nobody knows....
If India keep Smith and Lyon quiet, they have the edge against Australia
Australia are boosted by good performances at home, but India are always near-impossible to beat in India
Comments / 0