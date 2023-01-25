ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Tri-City Herald

Aussies Hijikata, Kubler win Australian Open men’s doubles

The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the third Australian team to win a men’s doubles title in the last five Grand Slams.
The Associated Press

U.S. men end training camp in scoreless draw with Colombia

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sean Johnson kept his sixth career clean sheet, and four more U.S. players made their senior international debuts as the men wrapped up their annual January training camp with a scoreless draw with Colombia on Saturday night. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson’s young U.S. squad scored only one goal in its two friendlies in Southern California this week. Hudson still got another 90 minutes of experience for a roster with only five players from last year’s World Cup team. Eight players made their U.S. debuts Wednesday night against Serbia, the most in one match in over...

