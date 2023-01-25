CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sean Johnson kept his sixth career clean sheet, and four more U.S. players made their senior international debuts as the men wrapped up their annual January training camp with a scoreless draw with Colombia on Saturday night. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson’s young U.S. squad scored only one goal in its two friendlies in Southern California this week. Hudson still got another 90 minutes of experience for a roster with only five players from last year’s World Cup team. Eight players made their U.S. debuts Wednesday night against Serbia, the most in one match in over...

36 MINUTES AGO