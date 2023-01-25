The Cutting of the Vasilopita, a Greek luncheon, and general elections was held Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Geros Tou Morea, New York Chapter #1 of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America. The event was held Sunday afternoon, at their center at 27-02 39th Avenue, Astoria, January 14, 2018. A gold coin was won by former President/William Spyropoulos School of St. Nicholas Shrine Church activist Gregory Michelis. A second raffle for a gold coin was won by Michael Catsimalis, officer of parish council. The 2023 newly elected Board was sworn in by President of the Arcadian Federation of America. For more information, contact President Evangeline Sarafoglou and Demetris Filios on Facebook.

