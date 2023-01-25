ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poets Of Queens At QED Astoria

Zehra R. Asghar is a creative based in Queens. She primarily writes poetry, and is working on a collection called h__rt. Aside from writing, she bakes, sometimes dances, sometimes none of the above. Catch her at @zehra.nyc. Jared Beloff lives in Forest Hills with his wife and two daughters. His...
Liu Hosts Lunar New Year Celebration

Hundreds of New Yorkers turned out in Flushing’s Tangram to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit during NYS Senator John Liu’s Lunar New Year celebration. The event featured free food from 25 local restaurants, musical and cultural performances and giveaways to kick off the new year.
Geros Tou Morea Society 2023 Vasilopita Tremendous Support by New Yorkers

The Cutting of the Vasilopita, a Greek luncheon, and general elections was held Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Geros Tou Morea, New York Chapter #1 of the Pan Arcadian Federation of America. The event was held Sunday afternoon, at their center at 27-02 39th Avenue, Astoria, January 14, 2018. A gold coin was won by former President/William Spyropoulos School of St. Nicholas Shrine Church activist Gregory Michelis. A second raffle for a gold coin was won by Michael Catsimalis, officer of parish council. The 2023 newly elected Board was sworn in by President of the Arcadian Federation of America. For more information, contact President Evangeline Sarafoglou and Demetris Filios on Facebook.
From Yoga to Zumba: Fitness Classes at QPL

CARDIO PUNCH (IN-PERSON) Shape Up instructor Gloria leads this fitness class known as Cardio Punch, a. total body, no-contact workout fit for all levels. Punch, hook, and kick to. motivating, high-energy music that progresses into heart-pumping. combinations. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a towel and water bottle. Saturday, January 21...
QHS Celebrates Return Of Annual Holiday Historic House Tour

The annual Holly Tour has returned, live and in-person! On December 11, four Queens historic landmarks opened their doors to the public for the 35th Annual Holiday Historic House Tour. Hosted by the Queens Historical Society and sponsored by Con Edison, more than 100 guests visited four historic Flushing locations all in one day.
Investigators are trying to determine how a JetBlue airliner bound from JFK Airport to Puerto Rico struck the tail of another JetBlue plane in the gate area od the Queens airport on January 18th, just days after two planes nearly collided on an airport runway. “Flight 1603 struck the tail...
