wmay.com
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
wmay.com
Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed
(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to...
wmay.com
Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
wmay.com
More sheriffs speak out against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state’s gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state’s gun...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens
The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
WAND TV
Illinois officials release statements regarding body camera footage of brutal beating of Tyre Nichols
(WAND) — Multiple officials in the state of Illinois have released statements regarding the release of the body cam footage showing the brutal beating of a man in Memphis by police officers. State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) released this statement:. "Seeing the footage of Tyre Nichols' brutal beating is...
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1. One of the issues lawmakers are working to address is the state's unfunded pension debts. ...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Concerns over children and cannabis edibles; 1967 blizzard anniversary
Medical officials in Illinois are warning adults to keep marijuana edibles out of the reach of children after what they call an alarming jump in the number of accidental consumptions. The number of incidents of children 5 and younger consuming edibles from 2017-2021 in Illinois increased from 5 to 232...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office this week.
Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
wmay.com
School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents...
UPMATTERS
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reporting 20 counties at elevated level for COVID-19
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 20 counties, including some in the Heartland, at an elevated level for COVID-19. According to a release from the department on Friday, January 27, the following counties are at a medium community level:. Jo Daviess. Stephenson. Carroll. Whiteside. Hancock.
