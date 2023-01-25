ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues

(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed

(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing

(The Center Square) – Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

More sheriffs speak out against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state’s gun and magazine ban. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties. The focus was on the state’s gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens

The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1. One of the issues lawmakers are working to address is the state's unfunded pension debts. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined

A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office this week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

School choice movement gaining momentum in Illinois

(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their children, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents...
ILLINOIS STATE
UPMATTERS

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy