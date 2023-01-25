Read full article on original website
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
Our plant pick this week is one of the earliest or latest shrubs to flower in the season. I say that because it depends on which species you have! Our plant is Witch Hazel (Hamamelis spp.) and we could be talking about virginiana, vernalis, ovalis, mollis (Chinese), and japonica (Japanese). (Hamamelis translates to “together with nut” – fruit and flowers occur on same plant at same time.) And although you may find selections available from all species, it’s actually the ‘intermedia’ hybrids that usually are sold the most in the trade.And yes, some flower with up close fragrant flowers in late winter and early spring, some late fall, and most have a good golden yellow fall color. Used as large shrubs or small multi-stemmed trees (also found grafted as a small patio or container tree), require little to no pruning, and basically a low maintenance plant for the landscape. By the way, on 45 plus degree days, these can be a great source of food for the bees! Witch Hazels are an entire group of plants that are way underused in the landscape.
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter will make you space feel like a tropical oasis. Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t...
Are you experiencing Spring fever? Do you want to get out into the garden and start planting? Perennial plants have a long lifespan, live for decades, reseed and multiply, not to mention they improve the soil quality. Perennial plants have so many positive attributes; it’s no wonder they are the Belle of the Ball in flower gardens across the US.
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
Growing beautiful dahlias is easier than you think. Proper planting and care will result in an abundance of beautiful blooms for you to enjoy in your garden and summer bouquets. Use these strategies to boost your dahlia growing success:. Start Early for a Long Season of Flowers. Dahlias grow from...
Much of the South saw an extended period of subfreezing temperatures at the beginning of this winter season. If your plants, even the most winter hardy of varieties, were left looking brown, sad, and half (if not completely) dead, you’re not alone. But, before you get out the loppers or, even worse, start pulling out plants willy-nilly thinking they’ve seen their last day in the sun, know there might be hope yet for your gloomy-looking garden.
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
My introductions to new plants come from an array of sources—trial garden visits, emails from growers and colleagues, gardening presentations, garden catalogs, etc. Sometimes, the plants themselves (or seeds) arrive on my doorstep to trial. The seeds will be started under grow lights in spring or direct-sown in the garden. The annuals and perennial plants I dig into gardens or arrange in pots. Then, I watch them closely to see how they perform in my growing zone and take a lot of pictures to share with fellow green thumbs. I love to share my experiences with new favorites, as well as plants that are on my ever-expanding “must-grow” list.
This is a good time to make plans. If you are willing to spend just 15 minutes a day — every day — from spring to fall, you can create an edible showcase for beauty: the splendid look of ripe red tomatoes, multicolored Swiss chard, or glossy green peppers. It’s not nearly as difficult as you think. Unlike maintaining a lawn, you get to eat the results of your labor. Here’s what you need to do:
For many flower growers, raised garden beds are a valuable asset. Gardeners with small backyards or limited growing space may find raised beds to be especially helpful, allowing them to create beds where it would be otherwise impossible. This commonly includes spaces with excess concrete, such as driveways or even patios.
If you’re looking for a hardy and forgiving houseplant, then look no further. Meet the cast iron plant, Aspidistra elatior! Also called the bar room plant, this plant has a long and storied history. This plant has been in cultivation since the early Victorian era as a houseplant. In Japan, it is a prime training plant for ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arrangement.
Did you know that some animals are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food supply? Without them, many crops would be unable to produce fruit or seeds. In fact, the United States government has stated that they are “critical” to the nation’s agriculture. One of...
Flowers have long been a symbol of love and romance, with different types of blooms representing different emotions and sentiments. When it comes to expressing your love to a significant other, choosing the right type of flower can make all the difference. Here are some of the most romantic flowers for lovers.
If you spend time outdoors in the wintertime, you are very likely to encounter the wonders of snow. As you look around, it’s easy to see all of the trees and other large plants that are present above the snow and question how they are surviving. However, shrubs and small trees might also be hidden beneath the snow for most of the winter and these plants are adapted to make it through the winter as well.
Trees are a beneficial addition to many gardens, offering your landscape privacy, shade, and beauty. With that said, the area surrounding the tree can sometimes be forgotten. In doing so, the site might lack an appealing appearance and the necessary steps to keep the tree happy and healthy. So, where should you start when it comes to working around the trees in your yard?
Continuing our weekly winter wildlife reviews, I wanted to switch over to the botanical side of things because, yes, plants are wildlife, too. As many of you may have observed, however, winter in Ohio is generally a time of dormancy among the plant kingdom. Annuals wither and die, pinning their hopes on seeds that will hopefully germinate during the spring thaw. Perennial herbaceous plants see their above-ground portions turn brown and lifeless but maintain a lively root system from which new sprouts will appear. ...
