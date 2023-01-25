ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Vigil held for family, first responders at center of Massachusetts murders

DUXBURY, Mass. (WJAR) — A church in Massachusetts hosted a candlelight vigil for a family at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy. A home in Duxbury has been a focal point after three children were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night. Two of the children have died, and authorities said their mother is responsible.
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy