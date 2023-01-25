Which part of the Constitution gives him the authority for such things? Oh, that's right, it doesn't. Democrats again going above and beyond their authority to restrict people.
Seriously? How about the right of the landlord to receive rent? not all landlords charge exorbitant rents. During the first year of the pandemic, I didn't get one penny of rent even though I hadn't raise the rent on my tenant in 10 years, he was still working and could afford to pay, but because the government said he didn't have to he didn't. But I still had to pay my mortgage and insurance and taxes and utilities for him. And now the pandemic is over my property taxes have quadrupled as well as my insurance, so do you really think I'm going to charge my tenant the same rent as when the inflation wasn't quadruple digits.
How about a renters bill of responsibilities ? Like dont bring in 20 family members from mexico or dont punch, kick, gouge holes in walls, dont break toilet and kitchen fixtures every month. Keep the place clean. Pick up your trash. No loud partys 24/7
Comments / 53