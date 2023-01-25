Read full article on original website
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem
Harlem, NY - Ma$e has proudly represented Harlem, New York throughout his career, and now his hometown has returned the favor. The former Bad Boy hitmaker was honored with his own day in New York City at a proclamation ceremony held outside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Tuesday (January 24).
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Western Queens Gazette
CWV Post 870 Presents: Queens Comics Party
The Catholic War Veterans – St. Sebastian Post 870 present the Queens Comics Party on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 pm-7 pm at 39-46 61st Street in Woodside.
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Best Cannoli in New York City With Action Bronson
Action Bronson continues his never ending quest to learn how to cook and bake and everything. This time we are in Brooklyn at Fortunato Brothers Bakery to learn how the best cannoli in New York City are made. Action's guide is Biagio Fortunato, a second generation pasticere and co-owner of the bakery. Bronson starts off with an espresso and a deliziosa, before trying his hand at rolling out the dough for the shells. After Action, Biagio, and the crew finish frying the cannoli shells, Bronson unveils his special flavor cannoli cream. Enjoy.
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC
One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
Harper's Bazaar
The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds
Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
Western Queens Gazette
Poets Of Queens At QED Astoria
Zehra R. Asghar is a creative based in Queens. She primarily writes poetry, and is working on a collection called h__rt. Aside from writing, she bakes, sometimes dances, sometimes none of the above. Catch her at @zehra.nyc. Jared Beloff lives in Forest Hills with his wife and two daughters. His...
Officials: Violent robberies on the rise in Bronx, Brooklyn
Robberies are trending up in New York City just weeks into the new year.
Three sweeping ideas proposed to replace NYC’s old Penn Station, all require moving Madison Square Garden
Architects have unveiled some sweeping ideas to replace the hot underground mess that is New York’s despised Penn Station, from recreating the old rail station to a terminal with a park on part of it. All depend on a common factor — moving Madison Square Garden elsewhere — said...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
1 dead, several injured in Newark shooting
One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Newark.
cssny.org
Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022
From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
