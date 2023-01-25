ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

johnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

Harlem, NY - Ma$e has proudly represented Harlem, New York throughout his career, and now his hometown has returned the favor. The former Bad Boy hitmaker was honored with his own day in New York City at a proclamation ceremony held outside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Tuesday (January 24).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28.   The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Best Cannoli in New York City With Action Bronson

Action Bronson continues his never ending quest to learn how to cook and bake and everything. This time we are in Brooklyn at Fortunato Brothers Bakery to learn how the best cannoli in New York City are made. Action's guide is Biagio Fortunato, a second generation pasticere and co-owner of the bakery. Bronson starts off with an espresso and a deliziosa, before trying his hand at rolling out the dough for the shells. After Action, Biagio, and the crew finish frying the cannoli shells, Bronson unveils his special flavor cannoli cream. Enjoy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave

7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC

One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds

Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Poets Of Queens At QED Astoria

Zehra R. Asghar is a creative based in Queens. She primarily writes poetry, and is working on a collection called h__rt. Aside from writing, she bakes, sometimes dances, sometimes none of the above. Catch her at @zehra.nyc. Jared Beloff lives in Forest Hills with his wife and two daughters. His...
QUEENS, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison

A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022

From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

