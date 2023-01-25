Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts

Read full article on original website
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Threat prompts Friday closure of Longmeadow middle school
Plans for a new elementary school in Amherst announced Thursday
Design plans and costs of a new elementary school building in Amherst Pelham Regional School district have been announced on Thursday.
Threat prompts cancelation of classes at Longmeadow middle school
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes at Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow were canceled Friday after a student found a threat Thursday in a bathroom that threatened future school violence. Western Mass News obtained the notice sent to parents Thursday night from Longmeadow Public School Superintendent Marty O’Shea, which said, in...
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
State lawmakers looking to make free school lunches permanent
January snow and rain amounts in western Massachusetts so far
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at how much rain and snow we've seen this month.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
Springfield residents voice concerns with litter-related issues to Advisory Litter Committee
SPRINGFIELD — Several residents asked city officials and the Advisory Litter Committee to develop a permanent solution to litter affecting the city and the Forest Park neighborhood during the committee’s first virtual roundtable held through Zoom Thursday. The first resident to speak, Jane Hetzel, voiced concerns no further...
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Pittsfield working to adjust how the city combats winter storms
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield’s DPW Commissioner Ricardo Morales presented a report to the city council at this week’s meeting, which included how the department plans to improve their approach to clearing snow off city streets. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield DPW presented a report at Tuesday's city...
30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
Police search Holyoke schools after report of student possibly bringing in weapon
Students and staff at Holyoke Middle School and Peck School were told to shelter in place Friday morning after a report of a student possibly bringing a weapon to school.
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility companies are still working hard to restore power after Monday’s storm left many in the dark. As Wednesday’s storm started to wind down in Greenfield, there was still a mix of snow and rain. Western Mass News checked in with folks in Franklin County about...
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire
Longmeadow man sentenced for taking naked photos of girls without consent. Western Mass News was in Springfield Superior Court Friday morning for the sentencing of 22-year-old James McColley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced a bill to make free school lunches permanent in the Bay State. Westhampton...
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Nine local Latino-owned businesses to receive grant money
The Latino Economic Development Corporation is kicking off 2023 with a new round of grants for businesses in Hampden County. Nine Latino-owned enterprises will receive between $1,000 to $3,000.
