Springfield, MA

Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Threat prompts Friday closure of Longmeadow middle school

Threat prompts Friday closure of Longmeadow middle school
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Threat prompts cancelation of classes at Longmeadow middle school

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Classes at Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow were canceled Friday after a student found a threat Thursday in a bathroom that threatened future school violence. Western Mass News obtained the notice sent to parents Thursday night from Longmeadow Public School Superintendent Marty O’Shea, which said, in...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

State lawmakers looking to make free school lunches permanent

State lawmakers looking to make free school lunches permanent
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
PALMER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield working to adjust how the city combats winter storms

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield’s DPW Commissioner Ricardo Morales presented a report to the city council at this week’s meeting, which included how the department plans to improve their approach to clearing snow off city streets. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield DPW presented a report at Tuesday's city...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

30th Pastoral Anniversary and Retirement Celebration for Bishop Curtis Shaird

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration on Saturday for the 30th Pastoral Anniversary and retirement of Bishop Curtis Shaird. The celebration will be taking place on Saturday at the Crestview Country Club in Agawam at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA

