SignalsAZ
Season of Snow, State of Things, and Academy Awards- My Drive January 25th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Kristina Abbey cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the 2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes, Mayor Goode’s State of the City, 95th Academy Awards Nominees, and more. Buckle up and...
SignalsAZ
Red Cluster Berry Cotoneaster: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Red Cluster Berry Cotoneaster! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Year-round interest in one evergreen plant! Drenched in white flowers...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Airport Recognized at AZ Airport of the Year
Proactive programs related to noise and other projects, including runway improvements, helped lift Cottonwood Airport to an award as the state’s Airport of the Year for 2022. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Group cited the Cottonwood Airport’s community efforts as a key reason for the honor.
prescottenews.com
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Local Veterans to Medical Appointments – Northern Arizona VA
With the Greatest Generation of World War II-era Veterans fading into history and baby boomers working longer into their retirement years, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network is recruiting additional volunteers to help provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments at facilities across Northern Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Animal Control Reminds to Bring Pets Indoors
Prescott Valley has experienced some freezing and below freezing temps quite a bit this winter and Prescott Valley is asking pet owners to bring their pets indoors. As we anxiously wait for Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions on February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, we can only hope that winter will soon give way to warmer temps and Spring. In the meantime, Prescott Valley Animal Control would like to remind pet owners to bring their furry friends inside to stay warm.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Welcomes a New Associate Dean
Yavapai College of Prescott is happy to welcome Dr. William Perry Baker, the new Associate Dean of Science, Math, and Adult Basic Education. Cloning saguaro cactuses with eighth graders, earning a Ph.D. in zoology, teaching genetics, authoring science books, and developing a patent for an antibody kit are just some of the highlights of Dr. William Perry Baker’s distinguished career rooted in community college.
SignalsAZ
Seeds & Soil: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us how to prepare seeds & soil for spring. Learn which seeds are best for 2023, and promote success in your gardens this spring. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Baseball Back in Action
The weather in Yavapai County hasn’t resembled baseball weather of late, but that won’t stop the Roughriders from getting back on the diamond. The spring season is here for the Yavapai College baseball team and this weekend it will take on the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. The...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
SignalsAZ
City of Prescott Seeks New City Manager
The City of Prescott has opened its search for a new City Manager. The city has contracted with Columbia ltd, an executive recruiting service to manage the search. Applications for the position may be submitted through March 6, 2023. The City Manager position and candidate profile can be seen on...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Police Chief Receives ESGR Patriot Award
Chino Valley Police Chief Charles Wynn was presented with a Patriot Award on January 24 from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Chief Wynn and the Chino Valley Police Department were recognized as a Patriotic Employer “for contributing to National Security and Protecting Liberty and Freedom by Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
SignalsAZ
Caring for Snow-Covered Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott teach us how to care for snow-covered plants. Learn when to remove snow-covered plants, how and when to use a Systemic, and tips on when to apply a pre-emergent weed preventer. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener...
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain. The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response
Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
